Massive fire destroys bush canteen at University of Ghana, Legon [Video]

A fierce fire erupted at the Bush Canteen, a well-known eatery at the University of Ghana, Legon, on Wednesday evening, destroying properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

Reports indicate that a gas explosion may have triggered the blaze.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Videos circulating on social media depict intense flames rapidly consuming the canteen, with thick smoke billowing into the night sky.

Students and vendors in the vicinity were forced to evacuate as the fire spread.

Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded swiftly, working to contain the flames and prevent further damage.

DOI Alex King Nartey of the GNFS stated that the Estate Block fire began around 9:00 PM and was controlled within an hour.

Due to gaseous substances, fire tenders from Madina and Abelemkpe were dispatched to the scene.

The fire is 90% contained, and our efforts are now focused on preventing any resurgence. We deployed four fire tenders to the site.

DOI Nartey confirmed.

He further noted that approximately 20 refrigerators, freezers, and spare parts were lost in the incident.

The recent surge in fire outbreaks across Ghana has raised serious concerns.