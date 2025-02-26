Endrick strikes as Real Madrid edge Sociedad 1-0 in Copa del Rey semi-final

Real Madrid secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Real Sociedad in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final on Wednesday night, thanks to a clinical finish from rising star Endrick.

The match played at a high tempo in San Sebastian, saw both teams create chances, but Madrid’s efficiency and defensive solidity proved decisive.

The hosts started strongly, testing Madrid’s goalkeeper Andriy Lunin early on. However, it was Los Blancos who struck first in the 19th minute through a swift counterattack.

Jude Bellingham’s pinpoint pass split Real Sociedad’s defence, allowing Endrick to calmly finish and give Madrid a crucial lead.

Despite Real Sociedad dominating possession and creating several opportunities, Madrid’s defensive resilience and Lunin’s composed performance ensured the hosts were kept at bay.

The Spanish champions, though not in control of the ball for long periods, showcased their trademark tactical discipline to protect their slender advantage.

The second half saw moments of tension, with Sociedad’s Álex Remiro making a key save to deny Bellingham, while Madrid continued to threaten on the break.

The visitors’ ability to capitalise on critical moments highlighted their status as slight favourites to advance to the final, where they could face either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid.

What's next for both teams?

Looking ahead, both teams face packed schedules. Real Madrid return to La Liga action this weekend with a trip to face Real Betis, followed by a crucial Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad travel to Barcelona for a league match before focusing on their Europa League tie against Manchester United.