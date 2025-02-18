Spanish referee to face 5-year ban in Jude Bellingham red card controversy

The Spanish referee at the centre of the controversial decision to send off Jude Bellingham during a recent LaLiga match is reportedly under investigation and could face a five-year ban from officiating.

The incident occurred during the first half of Real Madrid's clash with Osasuna, when referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero issued a red card to Bellingham.

Reports suggest the decision was based on the referee's belief that the English midfielder had directed offensive language toward him.

Bellingham, however, denied the accusation, claiming he had used different phrasing.

Despite his defence, the Real Madrid star could still face a suspension of up to 12 matches for the altercation.

The decision has sparked widespread debate, with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti vehemently defending his player.

Meanwhile, Hansi Flick, the manager of Real Madrid's arch-rivals Barcelona, criticised Bellingham's behaviour as "disrespectful."

The controversy has reportedly left Real Madrid so frustrated that the club is reportedly considering a dramatic move away from La Liga.

The match itself ended in a 1-1 draw, with Real Madrid forced to play more than half the game with 10 men, costing them valuable ground in the title race.

In the aftermath of the incident, Munuera Montero received death threats, further escalating the situation.

Munuera Montero under investigation

In a separate development, the referee is now under investigation by the Compliance Committee of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

According to reports from Diario AS, the probe focuses on Munuera Montero's alleged involvement in "extra-sporting activities" that may conflict with his professional duties as a referee.

Specifically, the investigation is examining whether he has violated Article 9.1 of the RFEF's regulatory code, which prohibits individuals bound by the rules, including referees, from having secondary interests that could interfere with their professional obligations.

Munuera Montero is the owner of Talentus Sports, a sports consultancy agency whose reported clients include prominent organisations such as UEFA, LaLiga, and several football clubs, including Atletico Madrid and Manchester City.