Barcelona signs Ghanaian teen star Hafiz Gariba on three-year deal

FC Barcelona has continued its tradition of nurturing young defensive talent by securing the signing of 18-year-old Ghanaian centre-back Hafiz Gariba on a free transfer.
The highly touted teenager has committed to a three-year deal with the Catalan club, marking the culmination of a transfer process that had been in development for some time.
As reported by Sport, Gariba attracted interest from several top-tier teams, but Barcelona ultimately succeeded in finalising the agreement after patiently awaiting his decision.
Known for his physical strength and ability to rectify defensive errors, Gariba is regarded as a promising addition to Barcelona’s youth setup.
Gariba’s journey to Barcelona is somewhat unconventional. He completed a portion of his football training at Escuela Marcet, a renowned football academy in Barcelona, before earning the opportunity to join the Blaugrana.
The club’s strategy involves integrating him into the Juvenil B team, where he will work under coach Pol Planas.
Barcelona anticipates that his rapid progression will soon see him promoted to Juliano Belletti’s Juvenil A squad, further solidifying his potential as a future first-team asset.
Barcelona signs Malian midfielder
In related news, FC Barcelona has also reached an agreement with Africa Foot Academy for the transfer of a Malian midfielder to Barça Atlètic.
Ibrahim Diarra is set to join on a contract running until June 30, 2028, though the official signing ceremony has yet to be scheduled, according to the club.
These moves highlight Barcelona’s strategic focus on scouting and developing young prospects, ensuring a sustainable future for the club both on and off the pitch.