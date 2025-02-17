Barcelona signs Ghanaian teen star Hafiz Gariba on three-year deal

FC Barcelona has continued its tradition of nurturing young defensive talent by securing the signing of 18-year-old Ghanaian centre-back Hafiz Gariba on a free transfer.

The highly touted teenager has committed to a three-year deal with the Catalan club, marking the culmination of a transfer process that had been in development for some time.

As reported by Sport, Gariba attracted interest from several top-tier teams, but Barcelona ultimately succeeded in finalising the agreement after patiently awaiting his decision.

Known for his physical strength and ability to rectify defensive errors, Gariba is regarded as a promising addition to Barcelona’s youth setup.

Gariba’s journey to Barcelona is somewhat unconventional. He completed a portion of his football training at Escuela Marcet, a renowned football academy in Barcelona, before earning the opportunity to join the Blaugrana.

The club’s strategy involves integrating him into the Juvenil B team, where he will work under coach Pol Planas.

Barcelona anticipates that his rapid progression will soon see him promoted to Juliano Belletti’s Juvenil A squad, further solidifying his potential as a future first-team asset.

Barcelona signs Malian midfielder

In related news, FC Barcelona has also reached an agreement with Africa Foot Academy for the transfer of a Malian midfielder to Barça Atlètic.

Ibrahim Diarra is set to join on a contract running until June 30, 2028, though the official signing ceremony has yet to be scheduled, according to the club.