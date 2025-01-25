49th SWAG Awards: Abdul Aziz Issah crowned Male Footballer of the Year

Abdul Aziz Issah, the prodigious talent currently on loan at Barça Atlètic, the youth team of FC Barcelona, has been named the Male Footballer of the Year at the prestigious 49th Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards.

The accolade, announced on Friday night, recognises Issah’s stellar performances over the past year, showcasing his immense potential domestically and internationally.

Issah outshone stiff competition from Emmanuel Keyekeh and Stephen Amankona to clinch the coveted award. His exploits for Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League and the CAF Confederation Cup caught the attention of many.

Notably, Issah’s dazzling performances during the CAF Confederation Cup saw him emerge as one of the standout young talents of the tournament. He registered four goals and two assists, driving Dreams FC to a remarkable semifinal finish.

Beyond his club accomplishments, Issah was instrumental in the Black Satellites' success at the African Games in Accra, where the team secured a gold medal.

This achievement further solidified his status as a rising star in Ghanaian football.

A rising star's European adventure

Issah’s outstanding performances attracted interest from several European clubs, eventually leading to a loan deal with Barça Atlètic. Dreams FC announced the agreement, stating

Agreement reached between FC Barcelona and Ghanaian side Dreams FC for the loan of the player Abdul Aziz Issah, who is to join Barça Atlètic for one season until June 30, 2025. The agreement includes an option to buy at the end of the season.