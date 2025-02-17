Jude Bellingham could face 12-match ban following red card and referee rant

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is reportedly facing a potential 12-match ban following his red card and subsequent rant directed at the referee during a recent match, according to The Sun Football.

The England international was shown a straight red card after a heated exchange with the match official.

The incident occurred following repeated protests from Bellingham after Osasuna was awarded a free kick. The referee appeared visibly angered by the midfielder's conduct, leading to his dismissal.

The match had initially seemed to favour Real Madrid, with an early goal setting the tone for a potential victory.

However, the dynamics shifted dramatically after Bellingham's red card in the second half.

Despite Real Madrid's persistent efforts, they struggled to break down a well-organised Osasuna side, who eventually secured a draw thanks to a penalty converted by Ante Budimir.

Ancelotti defends Bellingham

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has come to the defence of the 21-year-old midfielder, acknowledging that Bellingham used an expletive but insisting it was not directed at the referee.

I think with Bellingham's red card, [the referee] didn't understand the English well. I don't think it's something offensive.

He further suggested that the referee's decision was influenced by nervousness, adding,

I think the red card came out because the referee was nervous. Bellingham did nothing today to have been sent off, absolutely nothing.

Bellingham’s perspective

Bellingham echoed his manager's sentiments, describing the incident as a "misunderstanding."

It's difficult when a referee isn't sure to determine that I've said something that I haven't. As a result, it kind of hinders the team.

I think you can see clearly in the video. I remember the incident very well; it was an expression to myself. I'm not even directing myself towards the referee, but obviously, there was a misunderstanding. He's believed that I've said [something insulting] to him.

Looking ahead