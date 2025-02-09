Namibia's first president, Sam Nujoma dies aged 95

Sam Nujoma, Namibia’s first president and a key figure in the country’s liberation from South African rule, has died at the age of 95 in the capital, Windhoek.

His death was announced with “utmost sorrow and sadness” by Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba on Sunday.

Nujoma, a revolutionary leader, was instrumental in Namibia’s struggle for independence. He helped found the South West People’s Organisation (Swapo) in the 1960s, leading the movement against South African rule. When Namibia gained independence in 1990, he became its first democratically elected president, serving until 2005.

During his presidency, Nujoma prioritised national unity, implementing a policy of reconciliation that encouraged white Namibians to remain in the country and contribute to the economy. His government also championed women’s and children’s rights, introducing policies such as mandatory child support for fathers of children born out of wedlock.

President Mbumba hailed Nujoma as "the father of the nation," praising his role in securing peace and stability for Namibia. Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, set to become Namibia’s next president in March, credited him with laying the foundation for a free and united nation.

African leaders have also expressed condolences. African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat called Nujoma "the epitome of courage", while South African President Cyril Ramaphosa described him as an "extraordinary freedom fighter" who played a pivotal role in dismantling white-minority rule in both Namibia and South Africa.

Many Namibians have reacted with deep sorrow, remembering Nujoma as a symbol of resilience and leadership. President Mbumba, visibly emotional, visited his home to offer condolences to his wife, Kovambo Theopoldine Katjimune, and family.