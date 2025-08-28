'Not even one minister has delivered' - Captain Smart blasts Mahama gov't after 8 months

Blessed Godsbrain Smart, widely recognised by his professional name Captain Smart, has launched a scathing critique of President John Dramani Mahama's administration.

The outspoken broadcaster and host of Onua Maakye expressed deep dissatisfaction with the government's performance, asserting that none of the appointed ministers have produced meaningful results or demonstrable achievements during their eight months in office.

The veteran journalist, known for his forthright commentary on national issues, emphasised that apart from President Mahama himself, no member of the current government has established any significant legacy or implemented programmes that could be highlighted as genuine progress for the nation.

During his programme, Captain Smart issued a direct challenge to government officials, stating,

Come and sit here and tell me you are doing something. Yesterday, I told JB something, and he was just staring at my face. I told them that now eight years are over and former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is sitting at home. All the ministries – which one of them has brought something important for Ghanaians to discuss? Not even one.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama, officially assumed power on January 7, 2025, following their decisive victory in the 2024 general elections.

The transition marked the end of the New Patriotic Party's eight-year tenure under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

During the electoral campaign, President Mahama made several key commitments to the Ghanaian electorate, prominently featuring promises to reduce the size of government bureaucracy and implement an innovative 24-hour economy policy.

This economic model was presented as a transformative approach designed to stimulate job creation, enhance productivity, and accelerate economic growth across various sectors.

However, the administration's initial months have been marked by significant challenges and setbacks. Most notably, the government suffered a devastating loss when two cabinet ministers—Dr Edward Boamah, who served as Minister of Defence, and Dr Ibrahim Murtala, the Minister of Science—tragically perished in a helicopter crash.

This catastrophic incident has not only created a leadership vacuum in two critical ministries but has also substantially complicated the execution of President Mahama's governance agenda and policy implementation timeline.

The tragedy has cast a shadow over the administration's early days, potentially affecting the momentum and coordination needed to deliver on campaign promises within the expected timeframe.

