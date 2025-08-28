Rene Hiddink rejects Hearts of Oak’s settlement offer, demands full $150K ordered by FIFA

René Hiddink has turned down an approach from Accra Hearts of Oak to negotiate a settlement after FIFA ordered the club to pay him $150,000 in compensation for the unlawful termination of his contract.

The Dutch tactician, who signed a three-year deal with the Phobians in 2023, saw his stint cut short after just eight months when his contract was abruptly terminated.

The decision, taken without settling his financial entitlements, compelled the Dutchman to seek justice from FIFA.

Following a thorough review, world football’s governing body ruled in Hiddink’s favour, instructing Hearts of Oak to pay the outstanding sum.

FIFA also imposed a transfer ban on the Ghanaian giants until the matter is resolved.

In an effort to find common ground, Hearts reportedly reached out to Hiddink’s representatives.

However, his legal counsel, David Winnie, speaking to Akoma FM, revealed that the coach is unwilling to reopen talks.

Togbe Afede and the head of finance at Hearts of Oak contacted my client, Rene Hiddink, yesterday to try and reach some form of settlement agreement in this matter following FIFA’s decision to award Rene the payment of the rest of his contract. However, Rene declined this.

He further explained that Hiddink had been open to a mutual resolution nearly a year ago, but Hearts failed to engage despite repeated outreach.

Almost a year ago, we approached the club to reach an agreement that would allow Rene to walk away, but they refused to respond to emails or telephone calls.

He added.

Now that FIFA has delivered its decision, Rene is no longer interested in any settlement that delays the process. The only thing Rene is interested in now is being paid the remaining sum on his contract as ordered by FIFA

