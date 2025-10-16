NSA extends registration deadline for 2025/2026 national service year

The National Service Authority (NSA) has announced an extension of the deadline for the ongoing online registration for the 2025/2026 National Service year, giving prospective service personnel additional time to complete their enrolment.

Initially scheduled to close on Wednesday, October 15, the registration window has now been extended to Monday, October 27, 2025.

In a statement released on Wednesday, October 15, the Authority explained that the decision was made to accommodate individuals who, for various reasons, were unable to finalise their registration within the initial timeframe.

The statement read,

The extension is to allow additional time for prospective service personnel who, for one reason or another, were unable to complete their registration within the initial window

The NSA encouraged all eligible graduates who have not yet registered to take advantage of the extension and complete their process before the new deadline.

The Authority also reminded applicants to access the registration portal exclusively through its official website, www.gnsa.gov.gh, and cautioned against engaging with fake websites or unauthorised agents posing as intermediaries.

The statement added,

The system is designed to protect users against such fraudulent activities, but vigilance remains key

Meanwhile, the NSA reaffirmed that the official commencement date for the 2025/2026 National Service year remains Monday, November 3, 2025.

The Authority further emphasised its commitment to ensuring a smooth registration and deployment process for all personnel. It assured that adequate measures have been put in place to address technical challenges and provide support to applicants, urging all graduates to adhere to official guidelines to ensure a successful service year.

Statement