Police arrest 10 for creating fake food delivery platforms, defrauding people

The Ghana Police Service has arrested ten people accused of creating fake online food delivery platforms to defraud unsuspecting customers.

According to the Police, the arrests were made by the Cybercrime Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) following a targeted intelligence-led operation.

The first six suspects — Wonder Sakpiti, Sedinam Amaglo, Godsway Dunyo, Angela Agblemekpe, Mathew Aheto, and Fafali Amoah — were picked up on 1st October 2025 at Sogakope in the Volta Region. Their arrest followed weeks of surveillance and intelligence gathering.

Investigations revealed that the group had designed fake websites and social media pages mimicking popular food brands including Papaye, Pizzaman, KFC, and Mawarko. Victims who ordered food through these fake platforms were instructed to make advance payments via mobile money — but never received their meals.

Police say in some cases, the suspects went a step further by tricking victims into giving them access to their mobile money wallets and bank accounts under the pretext of helping them complete transactions. Once access was granted, they allegedly withdrew funds from the accounts.

Digital devices suspected to have been used in the fraudulent operations were seized and are currently undergoing forensic analysis.

Further investigations led to the arrest of the alleged ringleader, Elijah Sotama Etse, also known as Pop Smoke, together with three accomplices — Elliot Sotama Atsu, Jethro Atsu, and Obed Selasi Agboli — at their hideout in Haatso, Accra, on 12th October 2025.

Police retrieved twelve mobile phones from the suspects, which are also being examined for evidence.

All ten suspects are currently in custody and are expected to appear before court today, Monday, 13th October 2025.

