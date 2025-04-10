Police declare Mark Zakaria wanted over GH¢2.8m allegedly taken from 230 job seekers

The Ghana Police Service has launched a comprehensive search operation to locate Mark Zakaria, an individual alleged to have defrauded more than 230 job seekers under the pretence of securing public sector employment.

The suspect is believed to have absconded after allegedly obtaining over GH¢2.8 million from victims between March and November 2024.

Details of the Alleged Fraud:

Investigations reveal that Zakaria reportedly posed as an employment facilitator, promising positions within various security and educational services in exchange for monetary payments.

The scheme targeted vulnerable job seekers, with funds collected through three primary contacts: Mildred Kabange, Shirley Kabange, and Christiana Nsoh.

Current Investigation Status:

Authorities have identified potential locations where the suspect may be hiding, including:

The Tamale Metropolis

The Greater Accra Region

Potentially overseas in Australia

Police are collaborating with relevant domestic and international agencies to ensure Zakaria's apprehension.

The suspect faces charges under Section 131 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) for "Defrauding by False Pretence".

The particulars of the offence specify that Zakaria knowingly made false representations about his ability to secure employment, thereby fraudulently obtaining GH¢2.8 million from victims.

What must be done

The Ghana Police Service must take decisive action to address this employment fraud case comprehensively.

First, authorities should intensify investigations by expanding forensic financial tracking of the GH¢2.8 million to uncover money trails and potential accomplices while collaborating with INTERPOL and Australian authorities if cross-border movement is confirmed.

Simultaneously, the police service should launch public awareness campaigns through media and the National Commission for Civic Education to educate citizens about official recruitment procedures and red flags in job scams.

For affected victims, establishing dedicated reporting channels with legal aid support would facilitate evidence collection and potential restitution.