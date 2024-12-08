Big Npp names that will not be joining the 9th Parliament

The 2024 parliamentary elections have led to the loss of seats by several prominent sitting Members of Parliament (MPs). The race was fiercely contested by Ghana's two major political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC). Ultimately, the NDC secured more seats, achieving a clear majority in the next parliament following the defeat of several key NPP figures.

One of the most notable losses was K.T. Hammond, a long-serving MP for Adansi Asokwa in the Ashanti Region, who was unseated by Godwin Animli Dorgbadzi Dorani of the NDC. This change reflects a broader shake-up in the legislative body following the December 7 elections.

The defeat of these seasoned MPs has taken many by surprise, though some had anticipated such outcomes due to growing dissatisfaction among voters.

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has emerged victorious in the presidential race, further solidifying the NDC’s dominance. While the Electoral Commission has yet to make an official declaration, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s presidential candidate, has conceded defeat and congratulated Mr Mahama.

Among the NPP heavyweights who have lost their parliamentary seats are:

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful – Ablekuma Central

Andrew Agyapa Mercer – Sekondi

Hawa Koomson – Awutu Senya East

Henry Quartey – Ayawaso Central

Lydia Alhasan – Ayawaso West Wuogon

John Peter Amewu – Hohoe

K.T. Hammond – Adansi Asokwa