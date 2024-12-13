NDC secures injunction to block re-collation of Nsawam Adoagyiri parliamentary results

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has obtained an injunction to stop the re-collation of parliamentary results for the Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency, which was being conducted at the Tesano Police Training School.

The Electoral Commission (EC) on Thursday December 12, had directed a re-collation of results for four disputed constituencies in the Eastern Region following the parliamentary election held on Saturday, 7 December. The constituencies in question—Suhum, Nsawam, Fanteakwa North, and Akwatia—have been the subject of disagreements between the two major political parties, the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The re-collation process has since sparked tension at the police training school, with numerous NDC supporters besieging the venue.

The NDC has argued that the re-collation is unlawful and, as a result, filed for an injunction to halt the process. In a writ submitted by the party’s Head of Legal Affairs, Edudzi Tamakloe on behalf of the party's candidate, at an Accra High Court on Friday, 13 December 2024, the NDC requested the court to suspend the collation and declaration of results for the constituency until the matter is resolved.

The case is expected to be heard on Friday, 20 December 2024.

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency is a keenly-contested race between the incumbent MP, Frank Annoh Dompreh and the NDC's Amenorpe Philbert Fummey.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission on Thursday declared the NPP’s Ernest Kumi as the MP-elect for the Akwatia constituency, overturning an earlier announcement in favour of the NDC’s candidate, Henry Boakye Yiadom. Kumi secured 19,269 votes, while Yiadom Boakye garnered 17,206 votes.

Similarly, for the Suhum constituency, the NPP’s Frank Asiedu Bekoe was declared the winner with 16,855 votes, defeating the NDC’s Prince Kwadwo Addo Tabiri, who polled 15,259 votes, following the re-collation at the Ghana Police Training School in Tesano.