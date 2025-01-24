President Mahama swears in second batch of Ministers of State. Read full details

President John Dramani Mahama has sworn in his second set of five ministers of state following their approval by Parliament.

The newly sworn-in ministers include:

Abla Dzifa Gomashie – Minister for Tourism and Creative Arts

George Opare Addo – Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment

Emilia Arthur – Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture

Ahmed Ibrahim – Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs

Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare – Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry

In a brief ceremony held at the Jubilee House on Friday, 24th January 2025, the ministers, led by President Mahama, took the Oath of Allegiance, followed by the Oath of Minister of State and the Oath of Secrecy. Subsequently, they were presented with their Instruments of Appointment and concluded the process by signing the oath book.

Addressing the newly sworn-in ministers, President Mahama expressed confidence in their ability to deliver on their mandate and drive positive transformation for Ghanaians.

He reiterated his strong warning against disrespecting citizens and emphasised his commitment to maintaining regional and gender balance in his appointments:

In constructing this government, I've taken heed of the need for balance and fairness. Every region is represented in government. So far, as of the beginning of this week, we had attained 27% women participation in government.

He added:

With 20 out of the 75 appointees to ministries, agencies, the presidency, and committees being women, this is only 3 percentage points short of the 30% we promised during our election campaign and which has been passed into law under the Affirmative Action Act.

The President concluded his remarks by urging the ministers to work diligently to meet the expectations of Ghanaians.