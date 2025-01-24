Parliament approves Muntaka as Minister for the Interior, 4 Regional Ministers

Parliament has given its approval to the appointment of Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak as Minister for the Interior, alongside four regional ministers-designate, after a rigorous vetting process by the Appointments Committee and subsequent deliberations on the floor of the House.

Muntaka, who is the Member of Parliament for Asawase, will now oversee the Interior Ministry, a position considered vital for maintaining national security and enhancing governance. His selection is widely viewed as a testament to his extensive experience and commitment to public service.

The other approved nominees include Ali Adolf John for Northern Regional Minister, John Kwadwo Gyapong for Oti Regional Minister, James Gunu for Volta Regional Minister, and Mrs. Rita Akosua Awatey for Eastern Regional Minister.

These appointments are anticipated to strengthen regional leadership, with the expectation that the ministers will bring their expertise to bear in fostering development and addressing key challenges in their areas.