Squid game actor O Yeong-su gets 1-year prison sentence for sexual assault

South Korean actor O Yeong-su, best known for his role as Player 001 in Netflix’s hit series Squid Game, has been sentenced to one year in prison following his conviction for indecent assault.

The 80-year-old veteran actor had earlier received an eight-month sentence with a two-year probation. However, a recent court ruling overturned that decision, imposing a one-year custodial sentence instead.

The charges against O Yeong-su stem from two separate incidents where he was accused of forcibly molesting a woman — claims he has consistently denied.

At a hearing held on Thursday, April 3, prosecutors described the actor as a seasoned figure in South Korea’s theatre scene, alleging that he sexually harassed a vulnerable junior colleague.

Local media reported that the victim lived in fear after the incidents, both in her personal and professional life. Prosecutors criticised O’s response to the allegations, claiming he caused further harm by saying, “I did it with the heart of a father,” rather than offering a sincere apology.

Despite maintaining his innocence, O addressed the court with remorse:

It’s humiliating to stand trial at this age. If I said or did anything inappropriate, I’ll accept the judgment. But I don’t believe my actions amounted to assault.

If, during a brief interaction, my careless words or actions caused pain, I’m sorry. In an instant, everything I built in 80 years has crumbled. I feel empty. I just want to return to where I belong.