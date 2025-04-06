How Russia is using nuclear energy to deepen its ties with Africa

Africa is quickly becoming the focus of a new kind of global power play — not with military bases or flashy infrastructure deals, but with nuclear energy.

Over the past few years, Russia has steadily built strategic partnerships across the continent through energy diplomacy, specifically by offering nuclear cooperation deals to African countries. It's a move that's helping Moscow entrench its presence in regions where Western influence has traditionally been dominant.

Unlike past engagements centred on aid or military alliances, Russia’s latest approach taps into one of Africa’s most pressing development needs: reliable energy. Several countries continue to face chronic power shortages that have slowed industrialisation and kept economies under pressure. Russia is offering what many see as a long-term fix — nuclear energy.

Recent developments highlight just how serious Moscow is. Uganda recently announced plans to work with Russia on building a nuclear power plant. Earlier, similar agreements were signed with the Republic of the Congo and Algeria. All of them are backed by Rosatom, the Russian state-owned energy corporation that's leading these international deals.

For African governments, these partnerships offer an alternative to traditional energy options, many of which have failed to deliver consistent results. Nuclear power, if successfully developed, could be transformative — stabilising national grids, attracting investment, and powering large-scale industries.

Russia, on the other hand, is leveraging these deals not just to gain economic influence, but to reshape its image on the continent. As Western powers grapple with waning influence and internal politics, Moscow is stepping in as a willing partner offering technical expertise, financing, and long-term collaboration.

Whether these projects will live up to their promise remains to be seen. But for now, nuclear energy is emerging as a powerful new tool in the fight for influence in Africa — and Russia is leading the charge.

Meanwhile, here are the African countries that have agreed on a nuclear cooperation with Russia:

· Morocco

· Algeria

· Tunisia

· Egypt

· Sudan

· Nigeria

· Ghana

· Republic of Congo

· Ethiopia

· Kenya

· Uganda

· Tanzania

· Burundi

· Namibia