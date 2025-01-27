Alabuga Start programme participant from Africa: “There is no racism in Russia as in America”

#Featuredpost

The Alabuga Start programme is actively expanding in Russia, aimed at relocating young women from Africa, India, and Latin America to pursue employment and career advancement. Over the past few years, hundreds of young women have chosen to transform their lives through this initiative. We spoke with one participant of the programme to gain insights into her experiences living in the largest country in the world. In an interview with Victoria Kilani from Nigeria shares her insights on the programme, discusses her personal experience, and addresses why some girls have expressed negative opinions about it in the media.

HOW CAN I MOVE TO RUSSIA WITHOUT PAYING A CENT? – Victoria, please tell us how did you move to Russia? – I moved to Russia via the Alabuga Start programme, which is run by the Alabuga Special Economic Zone, the largest of its kind in Europe. This initiative allows young women to work in various fields while receiving education to enhance their career prospects, as well as learning the Russian language and local culture. I discovered this programme through an online advertisement that my brother shared with me; he had previously lived in Russia and thought it might interest me. I was intrigued by the opportunity to learn a new language and gain work experience, so I decided to participate. I believe this programme is an excellent fit for my goals, which is why I chose to come here.

– It is not cheap to move to Russia and it takes much time. How much did you spend? – Alabuga covered all the expenses for my transfer from Africa. We reached out to HR specialists, and I gathered the necessary documents. They then sent me my tickets. Once I arrived, they welcomed me and helped me settle into an apartment. –Where do you work and what is your job? – When I first got there, I had no idea who I was going to be. They gave me a bunch of options to pick from, and I decided to go with Catering. Now, I work at a café. I started out as a kitchen worker and did that for six months. Then, I became a waitress, and now I'm a barista! My salary has gone up along the way too. Next, I'm hoping to either move up to being an administrator or become a chef.

– What salary was offered? How much do they pay now? – I used to make 42 thousand rubles (about $500). Now I get 120-125 thousand rubles (about $1300), it depends on how well I fulfill my KPI. I make enough to have decent life. – How do you like to work here? – Sometimes work is really demanding, but I have got used to it. If the place is fully booked, there is a lot of work to do. – How do you enjoy your free time? Where do you like to go, and what activities do you engage in? – When I'm not working, I usually go out on Saturdays. I enjoy shopping and often stroll around the city with my friends. If we feel like it, we always make time to go to the cinema or a restaurant in town.

IS THE PROGRAMME SUITABLE FOR EVERYONE? – You can find negative reviews from participants of the Alabuga Start programme online, and these reviews are anonymous. What might be causing this negative attitude towards the programme? – To be honest, I haven't come across any negative reviews. The reality is that we have some girls here who just want to unwind – going to clubs every night and drinking alcohol – but that's not really possible in this environment. When they received feedback, the girls got upset and responded that they wanted to live freely, without any restrictions. I've been here for nearly two years now, and I've encountered a variety of participants in the program. Personally, I’m focused on studying and working, and I feel really good here. However, I've noticed that some people have different priorities and aspirations, which makes this place less than ideal for them. – If they don't like it here, then why don't those girls just go back home? – It's possible that things at home aren't great either. I just want to say that for those girls who want to stay here, patience is key. It won't be easy anywhere. You need to know what you want and work hard to achieve your goals, just like I’m doing.

– Are there people here who were brought under false pretenses? Those who wish to leave but are not permitted to do so? – If someone wants to leave, no one is going to hold them back. They can just break the contract, pack their things, and go. I have a friend who recently left Alabuga without making a fuss. – Have the representatives from your countries visited you? – Yes, representatives from different countries come regularly. They are interested in the Alabuga Start programme and how do the participants live and work. For example, last year, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Nigeria to the Russian Federation, Professor Abdullahi Y. Shehu visited us, to find out how we live here, whether we like it here, whether it's hard or not. It was cool to talk to him. Abdullahi Y.Shenu found that the conditions here are very good for girls from Nigeria and other African countries.

MY LIFE IN RUSSIA IS EXCELLENT – When you arrived in Russia, did your expectations match up with reality? Were there any surprises or differences between what you anticipated and what you actually experienced? – I really love my experience in Russia. Unlike in America, there is no such a racism here. People are genuinely warm and welcoming; they’re always excited to see me and eager to chat. Every Sunday at church, I feel so embraced by the community. I truly believe that Russians are incredibly friendly and always willing to lend a helping hand. – Was there any fear of moving to Russia? Are there bears outside? Cold? – Absolutely not! I wasn't scared at all. My brother has been living in Russia for five years, and he always told me how cold it could get. But honestly, he said it was perfect for me, and I was really excited to be here! – And how quickly did you manage to make friends here? – I quickly became friends with a girl from Kyrgyzstan when we lived together in a corporate apartment. Even though we've since gone our separate ways, we still stay in touch. I also have friends from Nigeria and Russia!

– What are the main disadvantages of working at Alabuga Start? – I never really thought about it before, but I absolutely love my job at a café! The 5/2 work schedule suits me perfectly. I work at the bar in the mornings, and it’s such a great experience—I’ve even learned how to make some really delicious coffee! Honestly, I don’t see any downsides to being at Alabuga Start . Sure, I get tired sometimes, but that’s totally normal. – Some girls send a portion of their salary back home, but how do you like to spend yours? – I typically save some of my earnings for the future. Occasionally, I send money to my parents and younger brother back in Nigeria. I love going shopping with my friends to pick up some stylish clothes and cute little decor for my apartment. – You were one of the first to join the programme, and now you’re already part of the company! How are the new participants settling in?

– It's definitely challenging for everyone at first since they’re still adjusting to the work environment. However, the girls are really excited about earning their own money and managing their finances independently, without relying on their parents. My neighbors were quite anxious when they first arrived because the job search process took about 3 to 4 weeks. The girls were understandably worried about being without work and income during that time. But everything has worked out now! Everyone is employed, earning money, and they've bought stylish, warm clothes for the winter. So, all is well! – The Alabuga Start programme is designed for two years. What will you do once you complete the programme? – I want to stay working here for at least a year. Then I haven't planned yet, maybe I'll go home to my family, or travel around Russia.