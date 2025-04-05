Trump grants TikTok second extension as US-China tensions stall sale deal

US President Donald Trump has granted TikTok a second 75-day extension to avoid a potential ban, allowing the Chinese-owned app more time to secure a US buyer.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote:

We do not want TikTok to ‘go dark’. We look forward to working with TikTok and China to close the Deal.

The app, owned by ByteDance, faces a looming deadline under a US law that demands it be sold or banned due to national security concerns. The move comes amid stalled negotiations.

ByteDance confirmed talks with the Trump administration are ongoing with agreements yet to to be executed, adding that any deal would also need approval from Chinese authorities.

TikTok, which has over 170 million users in the US, has faced bipartisan scrutiny over fears it could be used for surveillance or political interference by the Chinese government.

Trump’s new extension comes after a near-finalised deal reportedly fell apart. It was reported that China pulled back after Trump announced sweeping tariffs on global imports, including from China. The Chinese embassy later stated it “opposed practices that violate the basic principles of the market economy.”

Despite setbacks, interest in TikTok remains high. Amazon is reportedly among last-minute bidders, alongside billionaire Frank McCourt, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and firms like Microsoft, Blackstone, and Andreessen Horowitz.