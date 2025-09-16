Sustainability Must Guide Infrastructure Development - Deputy Housing Minister

Deputy Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources, Hon. (Mrs) Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, has urged stakeholders to unite behind a new vision of sustainable and inclusive infrastructure development to drive both national and regional growth.

She made this appeal as the Special Guest of Honour at the 2025 International Building, Infrastructure & Investment Expo (IBIXPO 2025), held at the Accra International Conference Centre from September 12th to 14th, 2025.

Image Consortium organised the three-day conference and exhibition in partnership with Global Afrisino. It brought together policymakers, industry leaders, financiers, and innovators to explore solutions under the theme “Building Resilient Infrastructure for Sustainable Growth and Regional Integration.”

The event opened with addresses from Eugenia Adjorkor France, COO of Image Consortium, and Mr Albert Mensah, CEO of Global Afrisino, who both highlighted the Expo’s objectives of bridging knowledge gaps, fostering partnerships, and unlocking investment opportunities in infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The theme for this year’s IBIXPO is not just a slogan. It is a call to action. A call to rethink how we design, build, and sustain the systems that power our economies and connect our communities. Resilient infrastructure goes beyond concrete and steel — it is about creating networks and frameworks that withstand the test of time, unlock opportunities, and drive inclusive development for generations to come.”

Following these remarks, Hon. Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui delivered her keynote speech, stressing the importance of resilient and sustainable infrastructure, accountable financing, and robust public-private partnerships as the key to closing Ghana’s infrastructure gaps and accelerating growth.

She stated, “At the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources, we are guided by this vision. Our work spans affordable housing, resilient water supply systems, flood mitigation, and urban regeneration. In each of these areas, we are committed to delivering projects that are not only cost-effective and efficient but also climate-resilient and socially inclusive. Our approach underscores the fact that the true measure of infrastructure success lies not simply in what we build, but in how we build.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Minister stressed that collaborative effort is essential to achieve resilient infrastructure that drives economic transformation, strengthens communities, and protects the environment for future generations. She urged policymakers, the private sector, development partners, and civil society to work together in reshaping Ghana’s infrastructure landscape and that of the wider region.

She also commended the organisers, saying: “Let me take a moment to commend the organisers, sponsors, and partners of this conference. Your investment in knowledge-sharing and thought leadership is a service not only to Ghana but to Africa as a whole. It is through such platforms that we can collectively generate the ideas and partnerships necessary to overcome our infrastructure challenges.”

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), Nana Dwemoh Benneh, also addressed the gathering, emphasising the need for financing models that align with ethics, sustainability, and climate resilience.

He noted: “Today, infrastructure financing requires more than just capital; it demands adherence to ethics, sustainability, and climate resilience. That is why platforms like this conference are so important; they bring stakeholders together to openly discuss these priorities and shape collective solutions. While international financing remains crucial, Ghana must also deepen its ability to mobilise local funding. The stronger we are internally, the more we can leverage external support. As a fund, we are proud to be associated with this dialogue and optimistic that the conversations here will help build a more resilient future for infrastructure development in our country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The event also featured engaging panel discussions with industry experts, who provided practical solutions and diverse perspectives on ethics, sustainability, and innovative financing models to attract private capital, among others.