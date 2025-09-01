Swiss Ambassador backs Ghana’s constitutional review process, pledges full support

Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Ms Simone Giger, has pledged Switzerland’s support for Ghana’s ongoing constitutional review process, describing it as a remarkable testament to the country’s enduring commitment to democracy.

According to her, Ghana has consistently demonstrated strong democratic resilience, and Switzerland is pleased to assist the Secretariat of the Constitutional Review Committee to ensure that the process is as participatory and inclusive as possible.

Ms Giger made the pledge during a colourful celebration of Swiss National Day 2025, held at the Swiss Residence in Ridge, Accra, on 29 August 2025. In her remarks, she emphasised the importance of deepening ties between the two countries, noting the shared values they hold in promoting democratic governance. She also commended Ghana for successfully conducting the 2024 general election.

The Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Ms Simone Giger poses for a picture alongside attendees of the Swiss National Day 2025

The Ambassador further praised the ongoing nationwide consultations and engagements spearheaded by the Constitutional Review Committee as part of efforts to review the 1992 Constitution. She stated:

The elaborate consultations on possible constitutional amendments are evidence of the government's willingness to ensure a democracy that is relevant, participatory, and inclusive. Given its striking democratic track record, Ghana has rightfully gained a special place in Switzerland's new strategy under the focus area of democracy and governance.

Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Ms Simone Giger speaks at the Swiss National Day 2025, held at the Swiss Residence in Ridge, Accra, on 29 August 2025.

Highlighting Switzerland’s commitment, Ms Giger noted:

In this vein, Switzerland is supporting several initiatives across Ghana aimed at further strengthening the country's resilience. Together with our Ghanaian partners, we strive to enhance inter-party dialogue and promote consensus building among parliamentarians and politicians.

Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Ms Simone Giger speaks at the Swiss National Day 2025, held at the Swiss Residence in Ridge, Accra, on 29 August 2025.

She reaffirmed Switzerland’s readiness to share its global expertise in referenda:

Switzerland is also pleased to assist the Secretariat of the Constitutional Review Committee in ensuring that the review process is as participatory and inclusive as possible. In any referendum to come, Ghana can count on Switzerland's experience and support. After all, we are the world champions in organising referenda.

Beyond governance support, the Ambassador highlighted Switzerland’s recently launched economic cooperation programme with Ghana for 2025–2028. She said the initiative aims to strengthen the country’s decentralisation agenda by empowering local governments and enhancing the capacity of local authorities.

On his part, the Guest Speaker, Hon. Issifu Seidu, Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability, expressed appreciation for Switzerland’s support and called for even stronger bilateral ties.

The event was attended by several high-profile dignitaries, including Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim, Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs; former Second Lady Samira Bawumia; Ing. Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann; and musician Wendy Shay, among others.