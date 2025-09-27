A very interesting new version of the famous rites of passage of Christ, the Last Supper, but at the center this time is Joseph « Okuntakinte » Awuah-Darko, sitting with money piled up like communion. As his guests pass cash in his direction, a starving artist reaches across the table for some crumbs. This story’s central allegation is that the man in the middle captures value created by others, allegedly withholds it and the original creators percentages, never seeing the light of day. At the very least, based on the evidence and claims shared online, one is left to wonder whether the psychiatric euthanasia was a façade. Let’s dive deeper.

Nobody disputes that exposure benefits careers, but in this case, it is his accountability that is in question. Even when Bank slips and ledgers were requested by artists, they were only followed by, justifications, delays and occasionally the threat that there wouldn’t be anything left to collect if the entity folded ultimately. THE WILEY ALLEGATION AND A MONEY DEMAND



Joseph made a sexual assault accusation against American painter Kehinde Wiley in May 2024. That same day, Wiley responded to the accusation: the charge was « baseless and defamatory, » and this was backed by exchanges indicating consent from both sides; their interaction was brief and consensual. Both sides also received coverage by the media. At the same time, he asked his followers to contribute to the creation of a $200,000 « legal fees » crowdfund using the Cash App and PayPal direct channels. As to how much money was received and what happened to it, nobody knows! Certainly, there’s nothing like public accountability in his books. Even supporters began to wonder if the Wiley plot, like others, was equally serving two purposes, which is, to draw attention to Joseph and to generate new funding with little transparency.

THE OGECHI PIECE: WHAT IS PUBLIC AND HOW PEOPLE READ IT Ogechi Margett Chieke is another person who came forward to accuse Kehinde Wiley of assault. She is a woman, while Wiley is widely known to be gay — a contrast that fuelled online debate. Joseph Awuah-Darko publicly showed her support as a fellow accuser, and there were rumours (nothing proven) that they were in cahoots. Later, posts on social media spread that she had been arrested in 2013 for prostitution , which then drove fresh scrutiny of her claim. An American nurse who donated to, a British family man who claims his wife donated to Joseph, as well as others are posting about this on social media.



Ogechi Chieke was detained under PC 647(b) (prostitution) and PC 653.22(a) (loitering), according to the 2013 Los Angeles minutes (case 3CA16329) that users published. Those minutes are open to the public; certified true copies are known to exist, and they were uploaded. Many individuals also claimed to have shared the screenshots extensively after cross-checking the same record using TruthFinder and other such websites. We confirmed the 2013 arrest exists under Los Angeles case 3CA16329. Public-records databases also surface the same 2013 arrest; The court minutes also record a later dismissal following completion of a prostitution-diversion programme. This check does not validate or invalidate any later allegation, and we have no evidence of coordination between Chieke and Joseph — online talk remains speculation.

HOSPICE: COMPLAINTS AND TERMINATION



Joseph wrote about serving at a hospice in May and June of 2025. Following complaints, the hospice launched an internal assessment. The outcome was straightforward: in accordance with their regulations, his volunteer placement was ended. When we got in touch with the facility, they reiterated that stance and refused to talk about specifics or draw more attention. EMMANUEL: THE FACELESS COMPANION WHO WASN’T DYING



As questions grew about dinner delivery and refunds, a new character stepped into the light: Emmanuel. Joseph presented him as 25, a tree surgeon with a tragic history—alcoholism from 13, PTSD, organ damage, stints in the military and trauma-care—and said he had approved euthanasia with a fixed death date of July 30, 2025, to be carried out in a Belgian cabin by the doctor who delivered him at birth. No full face, only tattoos and silhouettes. Organ donation was promised. Tears were promised. Death was promised. As questions grew about dinners and refunds, two Instagram accounts — @okuntakinte.files and @ctxposers — surfaced images and posts that became central to identifying “Emmanuel.” In August 2025 those posts showed a man on a fishing trip whose tattoos matched the cropped arms and hands Joseph had posted. According to our reporting, @ctxposers contacted Dutch reporters Haro Kraak and Maud Effting; both reviewed the material and confirmed to our team that it showed the same individual. The TV host who filmed a 2024 segment featuring the same man (about eviction, debt and alleged scams) also confirmed the match. That confirmation changes one claim: Emmanuel is a real person. It does not, however, confirm the narrower assertion that he had been formally approved for euthanasia with a fixed date. On procedural grounds — and given the documentary record and expert comment on how the Dutch psychiatric-euthanasia pathway works — the “approved euthanasia / Belgian cabin / fixed-date” storyline is not supported by the available evidence and is implausible. THE CROWD FIGHTS BACK (MEMES, FORUMS, CHARGEBACKS)

By late summer 2025, a private subreddit, r/OkuntakinteSnark , had grown to about 6,000 members documenting the Last Supper economy. Members compared notes, shared archives, and walked each other through chargebacks, while moderators enforced basic rules: first-person evidence only; no PII.

Elsewhere on Reddit, r/FauxMoi hosted a detailed thread— “Joseph Awuah-Darko gained hundreds of thousands of followers, money, and dinner invitations after sharing his euthanasia plan on Instagram. But there are holes in his story.” —which pulled together much of the public debate.

Culture did the rest. Across X, users began to treat the story as a running joke—memes, call-outs, and screenshots—signalling that the gimmicks and theatrics had worn thin. One viral post paired a stylised image with a fundraising plea and cleared 230,000+ views, a shorthand verdict that the public mood had turned. THE U‑TURN



Joseph did not pass away by July 30, 2025, the date that was permitted to loom like a soft deadline. He announced that he had changed his mind and announced had found love. It has been considered to be a romantic escape. This certainly erupted the online backlash even though some think of it as a sweet ending. In any case, when the narrative that motivated dinners and donations eventually came into contact with reality, it happened that Instead, he has had a change of mind and rather chosen to continue his « Last Supper » project, meeting people for dinners and sharing conversations about life and death. WHAT THE RECEIPTS NOW SAY:



1. Ghana — Named artists, signed agreements, internal statements acknowledging outstanding balances, and a live court case alleging $266,527.03 unpaid.

