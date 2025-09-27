A very interesting new version of the famous rites of passage of Christ, the Last Supper, but at the center this time is Joseph « Okuntakinte » Awuah-Darko, sitting with money piled up like communion. As his guests pass cash in his direction, a starving artist reaches across the table for some crumbs. This story’s central allegation is that the man in the middle captures value created by others, allegedly withholds it and the original creators percentages, never seeing the light of day. At the very least, based on the evidence and claims shared online, one is left to wonder whether the psychiatric euthanasia was a façade. Let’s dive deeper.
THE PIVOT TO EUROPE: DYING, DINNERS AND MONETISED EMPATHY
It all started in December 2024 where there was a shift in tone, Joseph announced ‘The Last Supper” project, which would consist of paid dinners with strangers, « before I go, » . He would declare that he had relocated to the Netherlands in order to pursue psychiatric euthanasia later. It gained a lot of popularity online. It was celebrated on lifestyle pages. « Thousands of dinner invitations, » some even said, even though 147 free dinners have been counted.
The claims was then verified by Dutch newspaper de Volkskrant in June 2025, which disclosed that he had not seen a psychiatrist or taken medication for his condition in over three years. In the Netherlands, psychiatric euthanasia necessitates a documented treatment history, a general practitioner recommendation, and time—months to years, not weeks—as highlighted by experts and investigative journalists. A fast-tracked, fixed-date ending didn’t align with basic necessities like ID, insurance, and referral pathways. Mental health organizations cautioned that his framing might set off followers who are already at risk.
In the meantime, while this was making waves online, what he sought to offer grew, his line of product mix expanded to include live-stream tips, direct contribution channels, a paid Substack, €150 in-person dinners (often with hosts covering the costs), and $21 virtual « dinners. » With all this unfolding, some patronised him while others questioned his motives.
GHANA: FROM PATRON TO PAY DELAYS
In Ghana, gossip and rumors became formal documents in Accra as lawsuits were filed in Ghana’s High Court, a painter by the name Foster Sakyiamah—who is currently in abroad—claimed $266,527.03 that was unpaid under a dealer agreement with JAD Advisory/Noldor. The documents make reference to internal agreements that spells out « net revenue share payable » and a 40/60 split deal. The same process is described by others, including Elizabeth Sakyiamah and Ishmael Armah: a large number of pieces were « pledged » for exhibition, sales were purportedly completed, and payments were never received. When the claims are totaled, they approach a staggering hundreds of thousands.
Nobody disputes that exposure benefits careers, but in this case, it is his accountability that is in question. Even when Bank slips and ledgers were requested by artists, they were only followed by, justifications, delays and occasionally the threat that there wouldn’t be anything left to collect if the entity folded ultimately.
THE WILEY ALLEGATION AND A MONEY DEMAND
Joseph made a sexual assault accusation against American painter Kehinde Wiley in May 2024. That same day, Wiley responded to the accusation: the charge was « baseless and defamatory, » and this was backed by exchanges indicating consent from both sides; their interaction was brief and consensual. Both sides also received coverage by the media.
At the same time, he asked his followers to contribute to the creation of a $200,000 « legal fees » crowdfund using the Cash App and PayPal direct channels. As to how much money was received and what happened to it, nobody knows! Certainly, there’s nothing like public accountability in his books. Even supporters began to wonder if the Wiley plot, like others, was equally serving two purposes, which is, to draw attention to Joseph and to generate new funding with little transparency.
THE OGECHI PIECE: WHAT IS PUBLIC AND HOW PEOPLE READ IT
Ogechi Margett Chieke is another person who came forward to accuse Kehinde Wiley of assault. She is a woman, while Wiley is widely known to be gay — a contrast that fuelled online debate. Joseph Awuah-Darko publicly showed her support as a fellow accuser, and there were rumours (nothing proven) that they were in cahoots. Later, posts on social media spread that she had been arrested in 2013 for prostitution, which then drove fresh scrutiny of her claim. An American nurse who donated to, a British family man who claims his wife donated to Joseph, as well as others are posting about this on social media.
Ogechi Chieke was detained under PC 647(b) (prostitution) and PC 653.22(a) (loitering), according to the 2013 Los Angeles minutes (case 3CA16329) that users published. Those minutes are open to the public; certified true copies are known to exist, and they were uploaded. Many individuals also claimed to have shared the screenshots extensively after cross-checking the same record using TruthFinder and other such websites.
We confirmed the 2013 arrest exists under Los Angeles case 3CA16329. Public-records databases also surface the same 2013 arrest; The court minutes also record a later dismissal following completion of a prostitution-diversion programme. This check does not validate or invalidate any later allegation, and we have no evidence of coordination between Chieke and Joseph — online talk remains speculation.
HOSPICE: COMPLAINTS AND TERMINATION
Joseph wrote about serving at a hospice in May and June of 2025. Following complaints, the hospice launched an internal assessment. The outcome was straightforward: in accordance with their regulations, his volunteer placement was ended. When we got in touch with the facility, they reiterated that stance and refused to talk about specifics or draw more attention.
EMMANUEL: THE FACELESS COMPANION WHO WASN’T DYING
As questions grew about dinner delivery and refunds, a new character stepped into the light: Emmanuel. Joseph presented him as 25, a tree surgeon with a tragic history—alcoholism from 13, PTSD, organ damage, stints in the military and trauma-care—and said he had approved euthanasia with a fixed death date of July 30, 2025, to be carried out in a Belgian cabin by the doctor who delivered him at birth. No full face, only tattoos and silhouettes. Organ donation was promised. Tears were promised. Death was promised.
As questions grew about dinners and refunds, two Instagram accounts — @okuntakinte.files and @ctxposers — surfaced images and posts that became central to identifying “Emmanuel.” In August 2025 those posts showed a man on a fishing trip whose tattoos matched the cropped arms and hands Joseph had posted. According to our reporting, @ctxposers contacted Dutch reporters Haro Kraak and Maud Effting; both reviewed the material and confirmed to our team that it showed the same individual. The TV host who filmed a 2024 segment featuring the same man (about eviction, debt and alleged scams) also confirmed the match. That confirmation changes one claim: Emmanuel is a real person. It does not, however, confirm the narrower assertion that he had been formally approved for euthanasia with a fixed date. On procedural grounds — and given the documentary record and expert comment on how the Dutch psychiatric-euthanasia pathway works — the “approved euthanasia / Belgian cabin / fixed-date” storyline is not supported by the available evidence and is implausible.
THE CROWD FIGHTS BACK (MEMES, FORUMS, CHARGEBACKS)
By late summer 2025, a private subreddit, r/OkuntakinteSnark, had grown to about 6,000 members documenting the Last Supper economy. Members compared notes, shared archives, and walked each other through chargebacks, while moderators enforced basic rules: first-person evidence only; no PII.
Elsewhere on Reddit, r/FauxMoi hosted a detailed thread—“Joseph Awuah-Darko gained hundreds of thousands of followers, money, and dinner invitations after sharing his euthanasia plan on Instagram. But there are holes in his story.”—which pulled together much of the public debate.
Culture did the rest. Across X, users began to treat the story as a running joke—memes, call-outs, and screenshots—signalling that the gimmicks and theatrics had worn thin. One viral post paired a stylised image with a fundraising plea and cleared 230,000+ views, a shorthand verdict that the public mood had turned.
THE U‑TURN
Joseph did not pass away by July 30, 2025, the date that was permitted to loom like a soft deadline. He announced that he had changed his mind and announced had found love. It has been considered to be a romantic escape. This certainly erupted the online backlash even though some think of it as a sweet ending. In any case, when the narrative that motivated dinners and donations eventually came into contact with reality, it happened that Instead, he has had a change of mind and rather chosen to continue his « Last Supper » project, meeting people for dinners and sharing conversations about life and death.
WHAT THE RECEIPTS NOW SAY:
1. Ghana — Named artists, signed agreements, internal statements acknowledging outstanding balances, and a live court case alleging $266,527.03 unpaid.
2. Europe — A paid experience around a death narrative that experts say could not move that fast; a stack of doubts and incoherent stories.
3. Fundraising — A $200k legal‑fund ask around the Wiley allegation, collected through direct payment rails without public accounting. Ogechi Chieke, fellow accuser found to have been arrested for prostitution.
4. Hospice — Complaints investigated by the facility; termination of the volunteer role; facility declines further detail.
5. Emmanuel — A best‑friend subplot that turned out false on its key claim (approved euthanasia with a fixed date), with identity concealed while material context (a 2024 TV segment on debts and alleged scams) was left out.
6. Public mood — A growing online community now aggregates receipts and, increasingly, communicates its verdict through satire.
THE PEOPLE LEFT HOLDING THE BILL
Artists waited for transfers while the rest of the world watched a farewell tour. According to investigations and reports, some of his excuses has been that:
The artists owed him money or that the amounts owed were offset by prior benefits the artists received from his residency program.Some say he accused the artists of « greed » and claimed they were trying to « extort » him because of his wealthy family background. He also reportedly made repeated promises to pay, but those promises were often unfulfilled or delayed. In some instances, Joseph and his representatives have been defensive, refusing to comment publicly or blaming financial difficulties and mismanagement. One artist, Ishmael Armah, missed his solo exhibition in Amsterdam because Joseph traveled in his place, even though the contract required the artist to be present. Ishmael explained that Joseph maintained control over the residency’s accounts and did not allow the artists direct access, which caused delays and non-payment. Joseph allegedly gave excuses like misunderstandings on his accounts, bank blocks due to too many transfers, or delays by banks when questioned about unpaid funds. Elizabeth Sakyiamah, an artist who signed a contract with Joseph’s new art agency at the age of 19, believed that early sales may cover tuition; $25,656 + €6,330 vanished into thin air.More than money were lost by consumers. Posts of panic attacks and humiliation were viewed by customers who had saved for a single Zoom and were then ignored. All available in the many documentaries on Youtube and other video streaming platforms. When you take away the drama and captions, you realize that this story is all about money and accountability. Were the pieces sold? Give the artists money to them.
Did they pay for the dinners? Deliver them or give a refund.
Dates, titles, amounts, transfers, and the ledger should all be published. The balances should then be settled. The real meal is in the numbers, and too many people are leaving the table hungry. Until then, « The Last Supper » is merely a headline imagery.