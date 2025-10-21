The Lumba Family’s Reunion Seems More Promising Than the NPP’s Recovery (Opinion)

Ghana’s political stage has always flirted with drama, but lately, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) seems to be auditioning for a full-blown soap opera. With the flagbearer race heating up, the once-disciplined party now looks more like the Lumba family, only without the music, just the chaos.

The viral quip, “Even the Lumba family’s reunion seems more promising than the NPP’s recovery,” may sound like social media mischief, but it hits the nail squarely on the head. Between feuding factions, wounded egos, and subtle betrayals, the NPP’s internal battles are beginning to resemble Daddy Lumba’s family disputes, just swap the microphone for a manifesto.

For years, the Lumba family had largely stayed out of the public eye, maintaining a quiet life away from the spotlight that has always surrounded the highlife legend. But following Daddy Lumba’s passing, old tensions have resurfaced. Widow battles, questions of legitimacy, and family disagreements over love and loyalty have suddenly pushed the household back into the headlines. Yet even amid the renewed drama, there remains a faint hope of reconciliation, possibly a quiet peace behind closed doors.

The NPP, on the other hand, seems allergic to that kind of unity. With camps split between loyalty to past glory and fresh ambitions for the future, the party looks like a group photo where everyone insists on standing in the middle. Each camp claims to have the magic formula to restore trust, but somehow, the music keeps going offbeat.

As the flagbearer race nears, it is hard not to draw the parallel: the Lumba family’s widow battles might yet find closure before the NPP finds consensus. One family is fighting over inheritance, the other over influence. Both say it is about legacy, but only one might actually sing its way out of the drama.

The late Daddy Lumba may not have asked for this public dispute, but his name is now tied to a saga of rights and roles that offers a mirror to political drama. The NPP, meanwhile, finds itself needing to win a leadership race and win back trust, all while ensuring its own house is in order.

So yes, while the Lumba family sorts out who buries whom and who speaks at the funeral, the NPP is still arguing about who speaks for the party and who leads it. In the battle of recovery and reunion, the music family might actually have the better chance.

Until the NPP finds harmony in its chorus, perhaps the Lumba family reunion will still sound like the better comeback tour.

