UE/R: Man allegedly shot dead, burnt along with motorbike in Binduri

Security sources have confirmed a fatal gun attack in Binduri, Upper East Region, which claimed the life of one individual.

The incident occurred near Atuba, a suburb of Binduri Central.

Authorities acknowledged receiving reports of the attack but could not provide additional details at this stage.

According to security sources, the assailants not only killed the victim but also set his body and motorcycle ablaze afterwards.

While the precise motive remains unverified, preliminary assessments indicate a possible connection to the renewed tensions in the longstanding Bawku chieftaincy conflict.

This violent incident follows closely on the heels of a high-profile visit by Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno to Bawku Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II.

During the visit, the IGP appealed for stronger collaboration between traditional leadership and security agencies to restore peace in the area.

He assured the public of the police’s commitment to professionalism and neutrality in maintaining order.

The IGP’s assurances came in response to concerns raised by the Kusaug Youth, who had submitted a petition highlighting alleged misconduct by some police personnel in the region.

In reaction to the attack, the Bawku chapter of the Mamprugu Youth Association (MAYA) has issued a strong condemnation.

The group is urging the government to take immediate action, including reinforcing security deployments in Binduri and imposing restrictions on motorcycle usage, a measure aimed at curbing mobility for potential attackers.

