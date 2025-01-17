Victoria Hardcastle named acting CEO of Petroleum Commission

President John Dramani Mahama has, effective 17th January 2025, appointed Victoria Emeafa Hardcastle as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission. The appointment was confirmed in a letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Dr Callistus Mahama.

The letter stated that the decision is in line with Article 195(1) of the Constitution and Section 11(1) of the Petroleum Commission Act 2011 (Act 821). However, the appointment is subject to the constitutionally required advice of the Board of the Commission, in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

Profile of Emeafa Hardcastle

Victoria Emeafa Hardcastle is a Director at Lithur Brew & Company (LBC). Called to the Ghana Bar in 1995, she holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Law and Sociology from the University of Ghana and a Master of Law (LLM) in Banking & Finance from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Appointments to other State Institutions

On the same day, President Mahama also appointed Edward Bawa, former Member of Parliament for Bongo, as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

This appointment aligns with Article 195(1) of the Constitution and Section 10(2) of the GNPC Act, 1983 (P.N.D.C.L.64). It is also pending the required advice of the Honourable Minister for Energy, in consultation with the Public Services Commission.