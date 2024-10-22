Victory Bible Church international marks 40 years of impact

Victory Bible Church International (VBCI), one of Ghana’s leading charismatic ministries, joyfully announces the celebration of its 40th Anniversary, marking four decades of transforming lives, raising leaders, and advancing the Kingdom of God across nations.

The event which will also form part of this year’s Wonderful Jesus Campaign (VBCI’s annual homecoming program) will take place at the INDEPENDENCE SQUARE in Accra on Friday, 31st OCTOBER, 2025 and SUNDAY MORNING, 2ND NOVEMBER 2025.

Under the theme “40 Years of Raising the Foundations of Many Generations”, this milestone celebration reflects VBCI’s unwavering commitment to evangelism, discipleship, and community transformation since its founding in 1985 by Bishop N. A. Tackie-Yarboi and his able team of pastors and members.

Over the past forty years, VBCI has grown from a small fellowship into a global church network with over 500 branches across Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The church has a membership of over 100,000 individuals across the globe. Through its innovative ministries, social interventions, and media outreaches, the church continues to bring hope, empowerment, and spiritual renewal to millions.

Over the past four decades the church has been noted not only for its spiritual leadership and direction for members and the nation at large but also, its extensive humanitarian endeavors including development and setting up of an educational fund to support needy but brilliant student most especially at the tertiary level. Large numbers of Second cycle students had also been supported yearly until the advent of free Secondary education.

During the COVID 19 pandemic, the church donated on daily basis to over two thousand homes, rice, oil and other items that captured vulnerable members of the church and the citizens of the community Awhoshie, where its headquarters is situated.

We continue to partner and support various health centers including the Korlebu teaching hospital in aid of an effective health delivery system in Ghana.

These are but a few various ways in which the church is impacting the local and global communities. We hope to expand our reach and support in the celebration of our 40th anniversary and the next years ahead of us.

Activities

The 40th Anniversary celebrations will feature a series of high-impact events, including:

• A Corporate Thanksgiving Service to honor God’s faithfulness and recognize the contributions of past and present leaders.

• Community Outreach and Humanitarian Projects across Ghana and VBCI’s international branches, aimed at empowering the underprivileged and supporting health and educational initiatives.

• The Grand Anniversary Celebration to be held at the Independence Square, Accra — a night of worship, praise, and reflection featuring renowned gospel artists, church choir, and prophetic declarations.

• The Premiere of a 10-Minute Corporate Documentary chronicling the church’s four-decade journey, highlighting its spiritual, social, and global impact.

Reflecting on the journey, Bishop N. A. Tackie-Yarboi, Founder and Presiding Bishop, remarked: “For forty years, God has been faithful to Victory Bible Church International. From humble beginnings, He has raised us to be a beacon of light and transformation and also raise a strong and powerful foundation to the nations and many generations. This celebration is not just about our past; it is about rekindling the vision for a greater future.”

According to the presiding Bishop, it is the vision of the Church to become a force in the leadership, social and economic space of the country. There is a major focus to grow members not only spiritually but also to groom and empower them to become entrepreneurs, business owners and to be involved in policy initiatives of the nation.

He urged Christians to take up political and policy roles to shape the discourse of the nation and help sanitize the politics of the country.

He urged all Ghanaians to join the Church in this year’s Wonderful Jesus Campaign and also to mark its 40th anniversary which will take place at the independence square on 31st October and 2nd November 2025 respectively.

About Victory Bible Church International

Victory Bible Church International is a Bible-based, Christ-centered church headquartered in Accra, Ghana. Established in 1985, the mission of VBCI is “Raising the Foundations of Many Generations,” anchored on the verse of scripture in the book of Isaiah chapter 58:12, which states, “And they that shall be of thee shall build the old waste places: thou shalt raise the foundations of many generations; and thou shalt be called, the repairer of the breach, the restorer of paths to dwell in.”.