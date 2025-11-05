Watch: Victoria Hamah successfully defends PhD thesis at University of Ghana

Former Deputy Minister for Communications, Victoria Hamah, is one step closer to adding the title ‘Dr.’ to her name after successfully defending her Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) thesis.

On Tuesday, November 4, 2025, she defended her PhD thesis in Public Administration and Policy Management at the Department of Public Administration, University of Ghana Business School (UGBS).

Her dissertation is titled “Gender Asymmetry in Ghana’s Parliamentary Committees: A Critical Analysis of Women’s Representation and Legislative Influence" and offers a critical examination of the gendered dynamics within Ghana’s parliamentary committee system.

It also explores how institutional structures, political culture and power relations shape women’s participation and legislative influence.

Ms. Hamah took to social media to share her latest milestone with her followers by posting a video of her PhD defence, while sharply dressed in an attire sewn with a University of Ghana cloth.

In her post on Facebook, the gender activist said the successful defence of her PhD thesis reinforces her commitment towards advancing gender equity, democratic governance and inclusive public policy in Ghana.

Since stepping back from active politics, Ms. Hamah has made giant strides in academia and her efforts have been rewarded, with her PhD thesis being upheld.

Ms Hamah recently spent two months in the Czech Republic on an Erasmus Exchange Programme at the Mendel University to enhance the competencies of her PhD research.

Last year, she was also selected for the Bergen Summer Research School organised by the University of Bergen in Norway, where she undertook a course in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education.

Read Victoria Hamah’s full Facebook post below after she successfully defended her PhD thesis:

Yesterday 4th November 2025 was a significant day in my life.

The defence of my Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) thesis in Public Administration and Policy Management at the Department of Public Administration, University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) was successfully upheld.

The Dissertation titled: “Gender Asymmetry in Ghana’s Parliamentary Committees: A Critical Analysis of Women’s Representation and Legislative Influence", offers a critical examination of the gendered dynamics within Ghana’s parliamentary committee system.

The Dissertation explores how institutional structures, political culture, and power relations shape women’s participation and legislative influence.

I am deeply grateful to my supervisors, examiners, colleagues, and all who supported me throughout this academic journey.

