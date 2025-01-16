We’ll lift young people out of poverty – Opare Addo after ministerial nomination

Minister-designate for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, popularly known as Pablo, has reaffirmed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government’s commitment to empowering and creating jobs for the youth.

In an acceptance statement on January 16 following his nomination, he expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama, describing it as a collective opportunity to transform the future of Ghanaian youth. Opare Addo pledged to implement aggressive and transformative policies to advance youth development in the country.

He stated:

This is not just a personal milestone but a collective opportunity to rewrite the story of our nation's youth. This story belongs to you, the young people of our nation, and we will write it together.

Today is Day 1, and we don't have the luxury of time. My vision is clear: to deploy and implement the most aggressive and transformative policy framework for youth development in the history of our beloved country. Together, we will create decent jobs, empower millions, and lift young people out of poverty.

He further pledged to lead with unity and inclusivity, regardless of political affiliation, to build a brighter future for Ghana’s youth.

Let’s start that business, that initiative that dream— and make it a Ghanaian success story. That is what the Mahama Administration stands for: inclusive progress, bold action, and unparalleled ambition. I pledge to lead with humility, unrepentant ambition, unwavering resilience, and an undying vision for a brighter future.

The Youth Development Ministry was recently separated from the Ministry of Sports and Recreation as part of President Mahama’s restructuring agenda.

George Opare Addo will now undergo vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament for his approval or otherwise.

Profile of George Opare Addo Esq.

George Opare Addo is a lawyer, local government official, business executive, and accomplished party organiser. His political activism and organisational skills earned him the position of National Youth Organiser of the NDC, a role he has held since 2018.