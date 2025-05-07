‘We’ll pay a heavy price’ - Prof. Adei warns Mahama against politicising the judiciary

Renowned economist and former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Professor Stephen Adei, has cautioned President John Dramani Mahama against politicising the judiciary.

According to Prof. Adei, such actions could erode public confidence in the judicial system — a situation that would have dire consequences for all Ghanaians.

His remarks follow the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo and the ongoing proceedings regarding her potential removal from office.

Speaking in an interview on Joy News on Wednesday, 7 May, Prof. Adei stated:

All of us will pay a heavy price because, in any country where civil war has occurred, it has often been due to a loss of public confidence in the judicial system.

I believe that the weaknesses could have been addressed in a much more refined manner — one that does not turn the judiciary into a political battleground.

He further expressed concern about the appointment of a Chief Justice perceived to be sympathetic towards the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), noting that it sets a dangerous precedent.

Ghanaians have a long memory. All I’m praying for is that the outcome of this current process does not undermine general confidence in the judiciary. Because, let me tell you — if that happens, we are all doomed.

Chief Justice Torkornoo was suspended with effect from 22 April following consultations with the Council of State, after a prima facie case was established based on three separate petitions submitted against her.

In accordance with constitutional provisions, the President has appointed a five-member committee to investigate the allegations.