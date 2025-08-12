Yango Ghana empowers Kaneshie Senior High Technical students on International Youth Day

Yango Ghana, part of the global tech company Yango Group, marked International Youth Day by giving back to Kaneshie Senior High Technical School in Accra with a motivational career and youth empowerment talk accompanied by the donation of educational materials. International Youth Day 2025, held under the theme “Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond,” is a call for young people to take the lead in driving positive change. This event took place on Tuesday, 12th August 2025 at the school’s premises.

One of the top 10 partner drivers awarded at the Yango Digital Mobility Awards this year - Hope Datsomor - who is an old student of the school was present to motivate the final year students as they prepare to write their final examinations..

Addressing the students, Hope Datsomor, a Yango partner Driver and former student of the school, shared his personal journey from being a student at the same school to making a positive impact through driving with Yango. He emphasized the importance of the students' current choices in shaping their future. Datsomor advised the young audience to stay focused, enjoy their youth while setting boundaries, and constantly remind themselves of their goals. Whether they aspire to become drivers, lawyers, pilots, or doctors, he stressed the significance of education. Datsomor's message to the students was clear: focus on their dreams and work diligently to turn them into reality.

The Yango Ghana team also took turns to speak to the young students about career choices in technology and the opportunities available. Yango's donation of educational materials to the students was greatly appreciated by both the school's management and the students