You can now get a Ghanaian passport the same day you apply; here’s everything to know

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched a same-day passport application and delivery service, offering applicants the option to receive their passports within 24 hours for a fee of GH¢2,000.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who described the service as a “super expedited option” designed for urgent travel needs.

Speaking on the new initiative, Mr Ablakwa said:

In one day, within 24 hours, same-day delivery, you can receive your passport once you apply, meet the criteria, and pay the special rate. This is a demanding process as staff will be working around the clock to ensure delivery within the 24-hour window.

The Minister explained that the service follows extensive consultation and research to determine a fair pricing structure for the expedited option. He emphasised that it is intended strictly for emergencies. “If you do not have an urgent need, there is no reason to use this service. The standard service, priced at GH¢350, remains available and will deliver passports within 15 days,” he added.

The introduction of the same-day service forms part of broader reforms aimed at making passport processing more efficient and responsive to the needs of applicants.

In line with these reforms, the Ministry has also implemented a 30% reduction in the standard passport application fee, lowering it from GH¢500 to GH¢350. This new fee structure took effect on 13 November 2025.