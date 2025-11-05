Youth Minister blames gambling addiction for surging mental health crisis among youth

The Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, has raised concern over the growing connection between gambling addiction and mental health challenges among Ghanaian youth, warning that the trend is fuelling a silent crisis of depression and anxiety.

Delivering the State of Youth Address on Tuesday, 5 November 2025, the Minister revealed that 43.6% of young people engaged in gambling struggle with depression, while 68.8% experience anxiety. The figures, he said, underscore the deep psychological toll of gambling among the youth.

“Another interesting but worrying development among our youth is gaming addiction, with mental health experts calling for increased awareness and education,” Hon. Opare Addo noted. He further emphasised that gambling is “linked to rising levels of depression and anxiety among young people.”

ALSO READ: 5 Simple Hacks to Ease Stress and Strengthen Your Mental Health as a Man

Online gambling

ADVERTISEMENT

Opare Addo disclosed that the Ministry is collaborating with the Mental Health Authority and the Gaming Commission to design interventions that integrate financial literacy, mental health education, and responsible gaming campaigns. The aim, he said, is to address the issue holistically by tackling both the psychological and economic factors that fuel gambling among the youth.

He, however, stressed that the solution goes beyond treating mental health symptoms alone. He underscored the need to address the root causes such as youth unemployment and economic idleness, which often drive young people towards gambling in search of quick financial relief.

The Minister also unveiled a strategy aimed at empowering young people through expanded skills training, a thriving 24-hour economy, and stronger collaboration with industry.

George Opare Addo

ADVERTISEMENT

He affirmed:

Through expanded skills training, a thriving 24-hour economy, and stronger collaboration with industry, Ghana can and will empower every young person to become a productive contributor to our national transformation.

He added:

The youth of our country represent not only our present strength but also the foundation upon which we build Ghana’s future. Our duty is to ensure that they are mentally strong, socially supported, and economically empowered.

ADVERTISEMENT