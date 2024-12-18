Charles Kumi wins 2024 Man Ghana Bodybuilding contest

The esteemed competition organised by the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association is in its 10th year, and Kumi toppled the finest of bodybuilding athletes in the country.

On the day of the contest, excitement filled the air as competitors from all over Ghana gathered to showcase their hard work and dedication. The venue was packed with fans cheering for their favourite athletes.

The atmosphere was electric as participants took turns displaying their physiques through various poses and routines.

Kumi’s performance stood out due to his impressive muscle definition and stage presence. He executed each pose with precision, demonstrating not only his physical prowess but also his confidence and charisma.

Judges scrutinised every detail—from muscle symmetry to overall presentation—and Kumi’s hard work paid off as he received high scores across all categories.

Speaking after being announced 2024 Man Ghana, Kumi said his journey to becoming the champion was not an easy one, having dedicated himself to rigorous training and strict dietary regimens.

Kumi said:

I was crying when I was announced as the winner because it has been my dream to win this, and my consistency has paid off. Being a national champion will put me on my toes to even work harder. I know it is going to be a difficult challenge, but I am going to put Ghana on the map.