Decathlon opens a new store at Accra Mall and is offering up to 60% off on Black Friday this year

Decathlon, the globally acclaimed sporting goods retailer, proudly launched its newest branch at the Accra Mall on November 27, 2024. This grand opening celebrated fitness, innovation, and community spirit, featuring a lineup of distinguished guests, captivating performances, and interactive activities.

The event attracted notable personalities, including Otto Addo, head coach of the Black Stars, French Ambassador H.E. Jules Armand Aniambossou, and Denise Asare, General Manager of Accra Mall. Guests were treated to an electrifying dance performance, setting a lively tone for the celebration.

Adding star power to the event, award-winning musician Stonebwoy, alongside influencers Kobe Boujee, Anita Akua, and Sister Deborah, engaged with fans in a meet-and-greet session that created unforgettable memories.

Grand Opening Highlights:

Free Backpacks for the first 100 visitors.

20% Off Storewide on Decathlon’s diverse range of quality sports gear.

Free VR Games for immersive sports experiences.

Free Face Painting for kids and families.

Geoffrey Fadoul, CEO of Decathlon Ghana, expressed the company’s dedication to fostering a culture of fitness and wellness in Ghana. "Our goal is to make sports accessible and enjoyable for everyone. With this new store at Accra Mall, we are bringing a world-class shopping experience to Ghanaians, paired with our commitment to quality and affordability,” he said.

With over 1,700 stores worldwide, Decathlon is a leader in innovative and affordable sports equipment, apparel, and accessories, catering to all ages and skill levels.

The Decathlon Ghana brand has also announced that its Black Friday Campaign will start from Friday, 29th November to Sunday, 1st December 2024, with mouth-watering offers giving up to 60% off and a minimum of 10% off on all products.

“The opening of Decathlon at Accra Mall strengthens our retail community. The store’s high-quality offerings and engaging launch event highlight our commitment to providing diverse, health-conscious shopping options for our customers,” added Anthony Asamoah, Marketing Manager of Accra Mall.