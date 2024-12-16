Actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has revealed his intention to contest as a Member of Parliament in the 2028 general election.

According to him, he plans to run as an independent candidate in the Afigya Kwabre North constituency, aiming to unseat the incumbent MP, Collins Adomako-Mensah.

In a recent media interview, Lil Win stated:

We need more youth in Parliament, and now many of them are going to the house next year to complement the senior MPs. In 2028, I am contesting the Afigya Kwabre constituency to unseat Albert Kan-Dapaah’s nephew, Adomako-Mensah.

I intended to contest earlier, but I received many calls from some family members, including my uncle Kan-Dapaah, so I decided to stay away for some time. But in 2028, I will contest as an independent candidate.

His aspirations follow the success of several entertainment industry figures who contested and won seats in the 2024 parliamentary elections, including:

John Setor Dumelo: The actor-turned-politician ran on the ticket of the NDC and achieved a landslide victory over Lydia Seyram Alhassan in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency. This marked Dumelo's second attempt, following a narrow loss in 2020.

Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus): The musician-turned-politician ran as an independent candidate and won the Gomoa Central parliamentary seat in the Central Region, defeating the incumbent NPP MP, Nana Eyiah Quansah, by 2,000 votes.

Baba Sadiq: The music entrepreneur-turned-politician contested on the NDC's ticket and defeated the incumbent MP, Patrick Boamah, in the Okaikwei Central constituency.

Ebi Bright: The NDC candidate emerged victorious in the Tema Central parliamentary election.

Collins Adomako-Mensah, the incumbent MP for Afigya Kwabre North, who contested on the ticket of the NPP, retained the seat in the 2024 general election. He polled 16,689 votes, defeating the NDC’s parliamentary candidate, Emmanuel Agumah, who secured 13,383 votes.

Lil Win’s announcement adds to the growing trend of entertainers venturing into politics in Ghana.