LilWin lobbies for 'Minister of Festivals' role ahead of Ghana’s 2024 elections

With barely four days remaining before Ghanaians head to the polls for the December 7, 2024, general elections, some individuals are already lobbying for government appointments.

Among them is Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, who has openly expressed his desire to serve as Minister of Festivals in the next administration, starting January 7, 2025.

In an interview with Amansan Krakye on Property FM, LilWin declared, “Next year, all the festivities in Ghana, I’ll be the one to perform there, so I want to be appointed as the Minister of Festivals in 2025.”

He continued, “I’m just looking at which government will come next year after winning the December 7 elections so that I’ll get that position.” His remarks were made in a lighthearted manner, accompanied by laughter.

The Kumawood actor added, “Whoever wins the elections, be it Cheddar, Mahama, or Bawumia, should kindly do the needful and appoint me as the Minister for Afahye.”

In a separate interview, LilWin spoke candidly about the challenges celebrities face when navigating political affiliations in Ghana. He revealed his conscious decision to avoid endorsing political parties for financial gain, emphasising his commitment to preserving his integrity. “It’s not every money that I have to go and take. The little that God has given me, I like it that way,” he stated on Property FM in Cape Coast.

Comparing Ghana’s political culture to that of the United States, where celebrities often endorse candidates, LilWin highlighted key differences. “In America, you can see celebrities endorsing Trump or Harris, but here in Ghana, when you decide to do the same, it becomes a big issue,” he observed.