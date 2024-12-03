The Presidential Candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has dismissed a purported leaked tape alleging that he sponsored the attack on the convoy of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at Techiman in the Bono East Region.

According to a preliminary investigation report shared by the Ghana Police Service, the incident occurred on Monday, 2 December 2024, when the Asantehene was returning from a funeral in Nkoranza. Youth believed to be from Techiman reportedly threw stones at buses in the convoy. The police have since commenced investigations into the incident.

Speaking during a courtesy call on the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace, Mahama denied the allegations, branding the tape as “state-sponsored fake news.”

He stated:

This morning, I came across an AI-manipulated audio clip with my picture attached to it, fabricating all sorts of lies. It is clearly state-sponsored fake news, with an entire department at the seat of government dedicated to such propaganda. I recall you informing me that you were attending a funeral at Nkoranza. Yet, today, there is an audio clip claiming I instructed some youth to throw stones at your convoy. This clearly shows that the NPP’s campaign has failed.

The former president also accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of spreading misinformation, including claims that the NDC would cancel the Free Senior High School Policy if voted into power. He pledged the NDC’s commitment to reviewing the programme to eliminate the double-track system.

Mahama further criticised President Akufo-Addo’s administration for abandoning projects initiated by the erstwhile NDC government.

We initiated several projects to develop Asanteman, some of which we completed while others remained unfinished. However, the unfortunate reality is that some of the completed projects have been left to deteriorate. These initiatives were funded with public money, such as the Afari Military Hospital, which many would find hard to believe is still not operational.

He appealed to Ghanaians, particularly residents of Asanteman, to support efforts to “rescue the country from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).”