CODEO calls for crackdown on vote buying and incumbency abuse ahead of 2024 election

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has warned that vote-buying and abuse of incumbency could undermine the integrity of the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections. This concern follows the coalition’s second pre-election observation report, which highlighted incidents of vote-buying in the Ashanti, Savannah, and Western Regions.

The findings were detailed in CODEO’s second report on its pre-election observations, compiled weekly by election observers between 26 October and 8 November 2024. According to the report, observers identified instances of vote-buying, with 10% of reports involving potential voters receiving money or other valuables intended to influence their choice of candidate.

The observers also reported cases of abuse of incumbency by candidates or appointees of President Akufo-Addo’s administration.

About 11% of observer reports noted the use of public (state or local) vehicles for campaigning on behalf of an incumbent candidate. For instance, in the Tatale-Sanguli constituency in the Northern Region, the flyers of the NPP parliamentary candidate were used to brand the government-led District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), which included the distribution of earth-moving equipment to Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) for road improvement.

In addition, CODEO’s observers noted that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), and some independent candidates offered treats such as food and drinks at campaign events.

A total of 16% of observer reports cited the NPP for providing treats such as food and drinks to event attendees, while 12% of the reports indicated similar practices by the NDC. About 2% of observer reports cited independent candidates for providing treats. Furthermore, 30% of observer reports noted instances where attendees at campaign events were provided with free transportation.

The coalition has called on law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders to take urgent action to address vote-buying and abuse of incumbency.