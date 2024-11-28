An election hotspot refers to areas prone to significant electoral challenges, such as violence, fraud, or heightened political tensions that could disrupt the voting process. A flashpoint, on the other hand, is a specific incident or issue that triggers conflict.

With just nine days to the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, the political atmosphere is highly charged as candidates wrap up their campaigns. For many stakeholders, the 2024 elections represent a crucial test of Ghana’s democratic resilience.

Over the years, Ghana has proudly upheld its democracy, with previous elections largely regarded as peaceful, though marred by isolated incidents of violence. Among the most notable was the tragic loss of eight lives during the 2020 elections.

On 9 December 2020, the National Election Security Taskforce (NESTF) reported 61 cases of violence between 7 and 9 December, including 21 verified incidents of electoral violence, six involving gunfire. Tragically, eight fatalities were recorded in hotspots such as Ablekuma Central and Odododiodio in the Greater Accra Region, Techiman South in Bono East, Savelugu in the Northern Region, and Awutu Senya East in the Central Region.

Ahead of the 2024 elections, the Electoral Commission (EC) has identified 7,250 hotspots across the country. Similarly, the National Peace Council has highlighted 36 critical hotspots where electoral violence could potentially erupt. The council has engaged stakeholders, including parliamentary candidates, in these areas to promote peace.

While the specific locations of these hotspots have not been disclosed by the Peace Council or the Election Taskforce, it is imperative for voters to prioritise their safety on Election Day. Below are five essential security tips recommended by Richard Kumadoe, a security consultant and founder of the Independent Election Security and Compliance Watchers:

Security & Safety Tips for Voters:

Avoid confrontational individuals or groups: Steer clear of heated arguments, political debates, or gatherings. Refrain from wearing political party colours to minimise tensions. Do not carry or associate with weapons: Avoid carrying weapons or associating with armed groups unless authorised by state security. Decline food or drinks from strangers: To ensure your safety, avoid accepting food or beverages from unknown individuals. Refrain from unnecessary disputes: Avoid engaging in fights or arguments with other voters or election officials, particularly on partisan issues. Keep conversations calm and respectful. Stay focused and alert: Remain calm while casting your vote. Report any suspicious activities or incidents to the relevant authorities immediately.