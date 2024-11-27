National Elections Security Taskforce commends EC, political parties for election preparations

The National Elections Security Task Force (NESTF) led by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has commended the Electoral Commission (EC), political parties, and all Ghanaians for their peaceful conduct in preparations for the 2024 December 7 Elections.

During a meeting between the Task Force and the Commission at the EC Head Office in Accra on Tuesday, 26th November 2024, the IGP stated that the commendation reflects the security perspective on how all stakeholders have contributed to creating a conducive security atmosphere, surpassing previous electoral processes.

At a meeting with political parties and their leaders at the Police Headquarters in Accra last week, IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, invited all present, especially members of the National Election Security Task Force, to rise and applaud the political parties and their leaders for their conduct during the campaign period, noting the absence of security breaches or violence, which had previously been the norm.

This level of appreciation and commendation was reechoed to the Electoral Commission, political parties, and the generality of Ghanaians for their exemplary conduct in ensuring that the processes leading to the election have been remarkably peaceful so far.

The Inspector-General of Police indicated that all stakeholders have played their part in trying to walk the talk of peace. He appealed that these efforts are doubled by ensuring that each stakeholder plays their part within the law in a transparent, fair and firm manner so that their actions which are in conformity with the law will be multiple times louder than their words.

He further indicated that the National Election Security Task Force is prepared for the task ahead and urged the EC and its staff to continue to undertake their constitutional mandate, while assuring them of the necessary protection.

He also encouraged the political parties, their leaders, and members to fulfill their roles within the law as required, reaffirming the Task Force's commitment to their protection.

The IGP additionally urged the generality of Ghanaians to feel free to carry out their activities within the law, assuring them of the Task Force's readiness to ensure their safety during the elections and beyond.

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare assured the EC, political parties, and all Ghanaians that the National Elections Security Task Force will collaborate with all stakeholders to make this year’s election the most peaceful in Ghana's history.