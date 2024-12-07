Ghana Decides 2024: Live updates from 16 regions

Tension in Akweteyman. Adom Fm shares details

Shooting incident at Awutu Senya East constituency. TV3 shares an eyewitness account

TV3 reports shooting incident in Obuasi East

Ayawaso West Wuogon: NDC's John Dumelo speaks on voting anomalies

TV3 reports: One injured at Odododiodio (Mantse palace No.1), over ballot paper scuffle.

Ghana Police Service arrest 4 persons in connection with shooting incident at Nyankpala in Northern Region. The incident led to the death of one person and one other injured.

Voting commences at 7am this morning at several voting centres:

Minor tension in Awutu Senya East constituency of the Central Region:

Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia casts his vote in Walewale:

NPP's running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh known popularly as Napo casts his vote in Manhyia South constituency of the Ashanti Region

Ablekuma Central voters reject food reportedly supplied by incumbent MP, Ursula Owusu

CitiFm reports minor tension the Ansarudeen Islamic School polling station in Okaikwei Central due over sitting arrangement from party agents.

Awutu Senya West MP, Mavis Hawa Koomson casts her voted:

New voter here at Nii Sowah Din Polling Station, located at School Junction in the Adenta Constituency.

Onua TV reports: One person has been arrested at Atwima Foase for having in his possession 76 ballot papers.

TV3 reports tension in Asawaase over NPP parliamentary candidate's decision to join to queue to vote: