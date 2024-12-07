Ghana Decides 2024: Police arrest one person for possession of weapon at Okaikwei South

The Police have arrested Michael Allotey at the St. Theresa School polling station in the Okaikwei South Constituency, Accra, for possessing a weapon during Ghana's ongoing general elections. A statement from the Police confirmed that Allotey is currently in custody and assisting with investigations.

In a related development, a young man was apprehended at a polling station in Atwima Foase for allegedly being in possession of 76 ballot papers. Footage obtained by Onua FM captured the suspect being restrained by officers while onlookers observed. Shared widely on social media, the incident has drawn public criticism, raising concerns about illegal electoral practices and their implications for the credibility of the elections.

Today, December 7, 2024, millions of Ghanaians are voting to elect a new President and Members of Parliament across 276 constituencies in all 16 regions of the country. This marks the 9th election in Ghana's Fourth Republic.

As voting began at 7:00 am, polling stations witnessed hundreds of voters patiently queuing to cast their ballots. Here are highlights from the day:

Minor tension was reported in the Awutu Senya East Constituency in the Central Region.

NPP Presidential Candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia cast his vote in Walewale.

NPP running mate Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Napo) voted in the Manhyia South Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

At the Ablekuma Central polling station, voters reportedly rejected food distributed by incumbent MP Ursula Owusu.