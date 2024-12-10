US, other world leaders who’ve congratulate Ghana’s President-elect, John Mahama

The United States of America has extended a congratulatory message to Ghana’s newly-elected President, John Dramani Mahama, and Vice President-elect, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, 10 December, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken commended Ghana's Electoral Commission and all other stakeholders involved in the election process. However, the U.S. called for immediate investigations and prosecution of individuals linked to election-related violence and deaths during the general election.

Blinken further expressed the United States' commitment to fostering a mutually beneficial partnership between the two nations.

John Dramani Mahama, leader of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), was declared Ghana’s President-elect following a historic election on Saturday, 7 December 2024. He defeated his main contender, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a press briefing, Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa announced that, based on results from 267 out of the 276 constituencies across the 16 regions, Mahama secured 6,328,397 votes (56.55%), compared to Dr Bawumia’s 4,657,304 votes (41.61%), a difference of 1,671,093 votes.

The announcement triggered nationwide celebrations among NDC supporters, with numerous individuals and groups sending congratulatory messages to the new leader.

Notable among these was Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, who took to his Facebook page to write:

Ghanaians have courageously and resoundingly reset the presidency to reset the nation. Congratulations, Your Excellency, John Dramani Mahama, President-elect and Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces. The God Almighty who brought you back will be your guide at this critical time that our nation is at its lowest point. Again, congratulations!

In addition to domestic accolades, international leaders have also sent their congratulations to President-elect John Dramani Mahama.

Below are some of these messages:

President Julius Maada Bio - Republic of Sierra Leone

Heartfelt congratulations to my friend, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, @JDMahama, on your impressive victory as President-Elect of Ghana. Sierra Leone and Ghana have enjoyed a robust bilateral relationship over the years, and I look forward to collaborating with your administration to strengthen our cooperation across multiple areas.

Capitaine Ibrahim TRAORÉ – Burkina Faso

I extend my warmest congratulations to President John Dramani MAHAMA, for his resounding victory in the presidential election, this Saturday, December 7, 2024. I express the hope that his mandate at the head of the sister Republic of Ghana will see the strengthening of the age-old relations of good neighborliness between our two countries and that together we will build a stronger and better integrated sub-regional space for the happiness of our peoples.

Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema- Gabon

My sincere congratulations to President John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) on his election as President of Ghana. This moment, marked by democratic maturity, inspires all of Africa. Gabon intends to strengthen its ties of friendship and cooperation with Ghana.

Samia Suluhu – Tanzania

On behalf of the Government and the people of the United Republic of Tanzania, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency, John Dramani Mahama, President-elect of the Republic of Ghana, on being entrusted by the Ghanaian people to lead them as their President. I am looking forward to working together, to strengthen our bilateral relations for the benefit of the people of Tanzania and Ghana.

Paul Kagame – Rwanda

Congratulations to my friend President-elect John Mahama @JDMahama on your election victory. Rwanda and Ghana share a strong commitment to progress and we look forward to working together to strengthen our bilateral ties and advance the vision of a prosperous Africa.