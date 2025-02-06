10 Weird sports you didn’t know existed

Some of the most mind-blowing sporting activities played all over the world that you didn’t know existed.

List of 10 weird sports around the globe:

1. Sepak Takraw

A unique fusion of volleyball and football, Sepak Takraw requires players to use their feet, head, and knees to pass a ball over a net. Unlike volleyball, players aren’t allowed to use their arms or hands, making it a fast-paced and skillful sport. The game has three teammates per side, with each player allowed two consecutive contacts without penalty. It's an exciting and unusual sport.

2. Underwater Hockey

As strange as it sounds, underwater hockey is played at the bottom of a pool. Players wear diving gear and push a weighted puck towards their opponent's goal while holding their breath. Played with six players per team, this unique sport is fast-paced and requires impressive breath control and teamwork.

3. Underwater Rugby

Similar to underwater hockey, underwater rugby is played in a pool, but this time with a water polo ball filled with salt water to make it sink. Teams of 6 attempt to score goals in the opposing team's basket. Players can make unlimited substitutions, and tackling the ball carrier is encouraged, making it an action-packed, breath-holding game.

4. Real Life Quidditch

Inspired by the Harry Potter series, real-life Quidditch is a unique sport where teams try to score points by getting a ball (the Quaffle) through the opposing team's hoops or by catching the Golden Snitch. Players run around on broomsticks, and the game ends when the Snitch is caught. It's a fascinating, competitive game that closely mirrors the fantasy sport.

5. Bossaball

A hybrid of volleyball, soccer, gymnastics, and capoeira, Bossaball is played on an inflatable court. Teams use all parts of their bodies to pass the ball, with the added thrill of a trampoline section that allows players to leap higher for spectacular shots. It’s a high-energy sport full of surprises.

6. Bo-Taoshi

This Japanese sport is a full-contact, chaotic game that involves two large teams of 150 players each. The goal is to knock down an opposing team's pole, requiring both defense and offensive strategy. It’s a massive, "king of the mountain"-style battle full of action.

7. Death Diving

Death Diving, or Dødsing, is a thrilling and extreme sport originating in Norway, where participants dive from a 10-meter platform in an attempt to hold a pose before hitting the water in a tucked position. Known for its brutal belly flops and back landings, this sport combines daring feats with creativity, as competitors often incorporate flips and other stunts during their jump. It's pure entertainment but definitely not for the faint of heart.

8. Ear Pull

Ear Pull is a traditional Inuit game centered around endurance and pain. In this unique contest, two participants connect their legs and loop a string around their ears, then proceed to pull against each other. The goal is to continue pulling until one person surrenders to the pain, often resulting in bleeding or ear damage. While this game may sound painful, it's a true test of strength and tolerance, and not something most people would choose to try.

9. Cooper’s Hill Cheese Rolling Race

The Cooper’s Hill cheese rolling race in Gloucestershire, England, is one of the world’s more bizarre and dangerous races. Participants chase a nine-pound wheel of Double Gloucester cheese down a steep, uneven hill, reaching speeds of up to 70 miles per hour.

The race is a mix of tumbling and leaping, with competitors often falling or tumbling head over heels as they race to catch the cheese. Rugby players wait at the bottom to help slow the runners down, but the race is notorious for its injuries. While the winner takes home the cheese, many question if the prize is worth the risks.

10. Extreme Ironing

Extreme Ironing is the ultimate sport for those who love adventure and well-pressed clothes. Participants carry an ironing board to some of the most extreme and remote locations imaginable—forests, canoes, mountaintops, underwater, or even the middle of an M1 motorway—and then iron a shirt.