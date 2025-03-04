Asamoah Gyan gives important advice to pastors on how to grow their churches (Video)

Ghana’s all-time leading scorer Asamoah Gyan has advised pastors on how to grow their churches.

Gyan, in one of his Instagram live sessions, suggested that pastors avoid hosting long and boring church services.

According to him, it’s better to host short “spiritual” services because most people prefer that to long boring church sessions.

He pleaded with pastors to heed this advice and see how exponentially their church attendance will increase.

The former Ghana international shared:

Let your services be short not long... short services, quality not quantity. It must be short and you will realise that everyone will come to church. So, I’m pleading to all the pastors and everyone to make the church services short, when it’s short, spiritual, and quality.

Additionally, Gyan called for church services to last under two hours. He believes this is the best strategy for churches to increase attendance.

Long church services that surpass one and a half hour, he argued are boring and one of the reasons why some people have lost interest in going to church.

You can do everything in one hour and 30 minutes. In that case, anyone attending your church knows that this church doesn’t hold long services. That’s when you get members to come listen to the wisdom. But, when it’s too much [long], it becomes boring.

Asamoah Gyan’s Instagram live sessions

Gyan, also known as Baby Jet, started these occasional Instagram live sessions earlier this year when he went on a full-rant session in January.

The first live session was on January 2, 2025, where he addressed some issues, including the circumstances surrounding his infamous penalty against Uruguay in the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

He spoke freely and passionately about things that appeared to have been on his mind for a long time and finally found his voice to call out situations he was not happy with during his playing days.

One of those issues was the narrative surrounding that last-gasp penalty he missed to earn Ghana a historic feat as the first African country to make it to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup.