Black Queens plot Senegal upset in high-stakes friendly

Head coach of the Black Queens, Kim Lars Bjorkegren, says he believes his team has what it takes to beat Senegal in their upcoming friendly match on Saturday, April 5.

The game, which will be played in Dakar, is part of the build-up to the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). It is the first of two matches between the two sides as both prepare for the tournament.

Bjorkegren is looking to bounce back after his first match in charge ended in a loss to Morocco during the last international break. He knows Senegal will be a tough opponent but is confident in his team’s quality.

The Swedish coach said:

They [Senegal] play physical. They have a couple of really good players. We need to be ready. Also, like I said, I think the potential in our team is good enough to win the game.

Bjorkegren is hoping for a stronger performance this time and wants his team to take more control on the pitch. He added:

I expect us to control a little bit more of the game, create more chances than we did in Morocco and hopefully score some goals.

Black Queens hoping for good preparations

The Black Queens are hoping to pick up their first win since beating Namibia in the first leg of their final qualifying round for the postponed 2024 Women’s AFCON.

That match took place several months ago, and the team is eager to get back to winning ways.