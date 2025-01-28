We’ll use our experience to change Black Stars fortune – Dr Randy Abbey

The new chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, Dr. Randy Abbey, has expressed optimism that the team’s fortunes will improve with the combined experience of the committee members.

His remarks come after the Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will be held in Morocco later this year.

Since taking over from Mark Addo as chairman, Dr. Abbey has highlighted the skills and expertise of the committee members, believing their strengths will help turn around the team’s performance.

He spoke to CitiSports saying:

It’s not about me; it’s about the team I work with. Fortunately, I have some very competent members on the team…That’s a good team, and I believe that together, we will be able to leverage our experiences to assist the technical team and the players in changing the fortunes of the Black Stars.

Black Stars management committee members

The committee includes former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah, who will serve as Vice Chairman and take on the role of Player Relations.

Other members of the committee are Samuel Aboabire, Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association, and Moses Armah, President of Medeama Sporting Club. Aboabire and Armah will manage operations and matchday activities, ensuring that the needs of sponsors and partners are met.

Richard Nsenkyire, President of FC Samartex 1996, will also serve as a member responsible for special duties.