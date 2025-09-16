Champions League: Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund – Preview, H2H, Line-ups & Prediction

Juventus host Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Stadium in a highly anticipated Champions League clash, buoyed by their impressive domestic form.

The Bianconeri come into the fixture on the back of a dramatic 4-3 comeback victory over Inter Milan, where two late goals sealed their third consecutive Serie A win.

Igor Tudor’s side has scored seven goals across four league games, though they conceded for the first time this season.

However, their recent European record tells a different story. Juventus finished 20th in last season’s league phase and were eliminated 4-3 on aggregate by PSV Eindhoven in the knockout playoff, extending their inconsistency on the continental stage.

While they remain strong at home, winning six straight Serie A matches at the Allianz, they have suffered two defeats in their last four Champions League fixtures there.

Borussia Dortmund approach the encounter unbeaten in the Bundesliga, having secured three wins and a draw so far. Their most recent outing was a comfortable 3-0 win over Heidenheim, aided by an early red card for their opponents.

Niko Kovac’s men boast defensive solidity, keeping three clean sheets in four games, already equalling their tally from the previous 19 league matches while scoring nine goals.

The German side were eliminated by Barcelona in the 2024/25 Champions League quarter-finals but continue to show resilience away from home, with two wins and a draw in their three road fixtures this season.

Dortmund’s last European meeting with Juventus dates back to 2015, when the Italian giants prevailed 5-1 on aggregate.

Head-to-Head

Matches: 5

Juventus Win: 3

Dortmund Win: 2

Draw - 0

Probable Line-ups

Juventus (3-4-1-2): Di Gregorio; Gatti, Bremer, Kelly; Kalulu, Locatelli, Thuram, McKennie; Yildiz; Vlahovic, David

Borussia Dortmund (3-4-2-1): Kobel; Anselmino, Anton, Bensebaini; Couto, Sabitzer, Bellingham, Svensson; Brandt, Beier; Guirassy

Prediction

This clash promises to be tightly contested, with Juventus’ attacking firepower facing off against Dortmund’s newly found defensive resilience. The Italians will rely heavily on Dusan Vlahovic’s form and the creativity of Kenan Yildiz, while Dortmund’s hopes rest on Serhou Guirassy’s finishing and the midfield drive of Julian Brandt.

Juventus’ inconsistent Champions League form gives Dortmund an edge, especially given their strong away record this season.

However, Juve’s home advantage and experience in high-stakes European nights cannot be discounted. Expect an intense battle with chances on both ends, but neither side looks poised to completely dominate.