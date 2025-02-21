Conference League Draw: Chelsea avoid Betis, Fiorentina on easy path to final

Following the UEFA Champions League and EUROPA League Draws this afternoon, the last 16 teams in the Conference League have also been paired against each other to fight for quarter-final spots.

La Liga side Real Betis have been drawn against Vitoria SC, who are currently seventh in the Portuguese top flight.

Celje will take on Lugano, while Borac face SK Rapid.

Norwegian side Molde will battle Legia Warszawa from Poland for a place in the last eight.

Jagiellona versus Cercle Brugge is another cracker on the cards for a quarter-final spot.

Greek side Panathinaikos will take on Italian Serie A side Fiorentina, and Cyprus club Pafos have to go head-to-head with Swedish side Djurgarden.

The most exciting clash will be between favourite's Chelsea and Danish side Copenhagen.

These ties will be played on April 10 and 17, 2025.

Quarter-final pairings

The winner of Real Betis versus Vitória SC will play the winner of Jagiellonia versus Cercle Brugge.

The winner of Jagiellonia versus Cercle Brugge will go up against the winner of Panathinaikos versus Fiorentina.

The winner of Copenhagen versus Chelsea will face the winner of Molde versus Legia Warszawa.

Whoever comes on top between Pafos and Djurgården will now battle who emerges victorious between Borac and SK Rapid.

The final of this season’s Conference League will be played at the Wrocław Stadium in Wrocław, Poland, on 28 May 2025.

Meanwhile, the final of this season’s EUROPA League will be played at San Mamés stadium in Bilbao, Spain, on 21 May 2025.